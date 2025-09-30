Dubai, UAE – Dubai’s property market delivered another record quarter in Q3 2025, with transactions soaring 60.8% since Q3 2023, far outpacing the 17.4% rise in prices, according to Provident Estate’s latest market report by Laura Adams, Associate Partner.

Population Growth & Strategic Vision

Dubai’s population has crossed 4 million, fueling demand across all property types and aligning with long-term government strategies such as Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Urban Master Plan 2040, which support sustainable expansion and global competitiveness.

Luxury Market & Global Wealth Inflows

The emirate continues to magnetize the wealthy, with 9,800 new millionaires expected in 2025 alone. Ultra-luxury developments in Downtown and on “Billionaire Island” reflect surging demand, while Dubai ranks among the world’s busiest markets for USD 10M+ transactions.

Market Highlights – Q3 2025

52,853 transactions worth AED 132.8B recorded.

Average price per sq. ft.: AED 1,913, up from AED 1,629 in Q3 2023.

Apartments lead activity, with JVC, Business Bay, and Dubai Marina among top-performing areas.

Villas and townhouses thrive, led by 4-bedroom layouts in Dubai Hills, MBR City, and Damac Lagoons.

With 81,000+ units set for handover in 2025, supply is catching up with demand. High-demand areas such as JVC and Emaar Beachfront are expected to absorb inventory quickly, reinforcing market stability.

“Dubai is not just growing in numbers – it’s growing in global influence,” said Laura Adams, Associate Partner at Provident Estate. “Liquidity, luxury demand, and international capital flows are cementing Dubai’s position as one of the world’s leading real estate hubs.”

