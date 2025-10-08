MIDDLE EAST – Bain & Company participated in the International Downstream Conference 2025, hosted by Aramco and the Gulf Downstream Association (GDA), where Partners Leonardo Scamazzo and Tune Marschall contributed to two high-level sessions on artificial intelligence in downstream operations and the impact of growth of electric vehicles (EVs) on the future of fuel retail.

Held under the theme ‘Innovating Energy. Creating Sustainable Value,’ the conference served as a global platform convening leaders and decision-makers from across the downstream sector to advance innovation, foster impactful partnerships, and shape the future of downstream and industrial development

On Day 2, Scamazzo moderated the session “Intelligent Integration: AI and Digitalization in Downstream”, bringing together experts from Aramco, ADNOC, SupCon, and Infosys BPM to explore how AI and digitalization are driving autonomous operations, predictive analytics, and enterprise-level optimization across the downstream value chain. The panel discussed real-world use cases, governance frameworks, and future visions for self-optimizing downstream ecosystems.

“AI has moved well beyond experimentation and is now a core tool in downstream operations. From predictive maintenance to real-time optimization, it is becoming central to how the industry drives efficiency and competitiveness. To succeed, companies will need strong data platforms, clear governance, and significant workforce upskilling,” said Scamazzo.

Across the sector, companies are already reporting tangible benefits from AI integration, ranging from predictive models that reduce downtime and extend asset lifecycles, to optimization tools that cut energy consumption and enhance product quality in real time. Several operators have successfully deployed AI-enabled shutdown planning systems that simulate thousands of potential scenarios to minimize cost and risk, while others are leveraging advanced analytics to predict supply chain disruptions within hours rather than weeks.

In manufacturing settings, AI-powered control systems have enabled more autonomous plant operations, boosting efficiency while significantly lowering energy usage and emissions. These success stories highlight the transformational potential of AI when supported by scalable data platforms, strong change management, and a culture of innovation.

The panel also emphasized the critical enablers for scaling AI successfully: large-scale workforce upskilling across all levels, unified and secure data platforms, stronger change management processes, and the adoption of ethical, explainable, and trustworthy AI models. Building hybrid, cross-disciplinary teams and embedding AI into everyday operations were highlighted as key to sustaining innovation.

On Day 3, Marschall joined the session “Charging Ahead: The EV Revolution and Fuel Retail Transformation,” alongside leaders from SABIC, Valvoline, Lucid Motors Middle East, Switch Mobility and S&P Global Commodity Insights. The panel examined how accelerating EV growth is influencing the future of fuel retail and creating ripple effects across energy demand, infrastructure, and the broader petrochemicals value chain.

““As EV adoption increases, Fuel retailers need to rethink their role. Leading Fuel retailers are rapidly changing their formats improving their in-store experience to investing in providing a seamless charging experience” said Marschall.

The discussion further emphasized how EV adoption presents opportunities not only for the automotive and retail sectors but also for downstream industries. As EVs increasingly rely on advanced plastics and specialty chemicals, demand for petrochemical-derived materials is expected to grow, creating new value streams for refiners and chemical producers.

At the same time, the evolution of fuel retail into broader mobility hubs was highlighted as a way to diversify offerings while maintaining relevance in an energy system where traditional fuels and new technologies will continue to coexist for the foreseeable future.

“Whether it is AI transforming operations or EVs reshaping retail, the future of downstream requires agility and cross-sector collaboration. Companies that act now to invest in technology, talent, and consumer trust will be the ones to lead in this era of profound change,” added Eric Beranger-Fenouillet, Middle East Head of Energy & Natural Resources Practice at Bain & Company.

Bain & Company’s participation highlights its dedication to shaping the future of energy and mobility through innovation, collaboration, and sustainable economic development.

To arrange an interview or for any questions, please contact:

Christine Abi Assi – christine@daydreamer.agency

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world’s most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 65 cities in 40 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today’s urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. We earned a platinum rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains, putting us in the top 1% of all companies. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.