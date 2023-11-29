Dubai: As the UAE’s 52nd National Day approaches, Skyscanner data reveals that ‘Everywhere’ is a top-searched destination among UAE residents, offering travel enthusiasts diverse options and budget-friendly holiday experiences to explore. Skyscanner’s popular search tool enables travelers to discover a multitude of destinations, ordered by cheapest price, all conveniently consolidated from 1200 travel sites into one platform. The surge in popularity of the 'Everywhere' search highlights the eagerness of UAE residents to find travel inspiration and secure great deals as they plan their getaways for the upcoming three-day weekend from Saturday, 2nd December to Monday, 4th December.

Top 10 Searched Countries from the UAE for National Day

Further to Skyscanner’s most searched option, findings also reveal the top 10 searched countries by UAE residents ahead of the 52nd National Day*:

India UK Philippines Thailand Saudi Arabia Pakistan Turkiye Italy Egypt USA

Value for money remains a key factor for UAE travelers

According to Skyscanner’s Travel Trends report 2024, the cost of flights (32%) and hotel expenses (16%) emerged as pivotal factors influencing destination choices for residents, as they look to enhance their holidays in a cost-effective way, with ‘luxe-for-less’ holiday experiences.**

Skyscanner’s findings also revealed that a popular trend for 2024 is Budget Bougie Foodies, as value for money remains a key factor for UAE residents. Food and travel have always been intrinsically linked and just under half (46%) of UAE travelers have booked a destination purely on a specific restaurant they want to visit, while keeping in mind budgets. While a further 46% say it’s something they’d like to do. Osaka, aptly named the ‘kitchen of Japan’ tops Skyscanner’s list for foodies on a budget in 2024 overall. Similarly, destinations such as Thailand, Turkey and Italy, included in this year’s most popular destinations for UAE National Day, also boast world class dining experiences, at great prices.

Live flight deals for National Day from the UAE:

It’s not too late to book your last minute getaway. With over 80 billion prices searched every single day, Skyscanner’s ‘Everywhere’ search for December reveals great value flights from the UAE to assist travelers seeking luxury on a budget.

*Source: Skyscanner flight searches from the UAE conducted between 01/01/2023 - 14/11/2023 for travel departures between 30/11/2023 - 03/12/2023.

**Source: Skyscanner’s Travel Trends 2024 – Redefining Value Through Experience report. Research conducted with OnePoll in August 2023 with sample of 1,000 UAE respondents.

