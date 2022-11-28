UAE-based growth and transformation consultancy, Gedeon Mohr & Partners, designed by leaders for leaders launches today with revealing insights from 250 UAE and KSA business leaders on the year ahead.

New survey findings paint an optimistic picture of the region’s business leaders’ approach to 2023 against the global economic challenges, but challenges remain around workforce talent attraction and retention.

Climate change and sustainability are now real challenges with 90% of UAE executives reporting that sustainability is now very important to their business alongside 79% of executives in KSA.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: UAE-based growth and transformation consultancy, Gedeon Mohr & Partners, launches today to bring real-world solutions through its experts across the world to solve complex challenges. Designed by leaders for leaders, the new consultancy brings its unique consulting approach led by its strategic advisors each with a track record of implementing real-world business solutions to drive the growth of an organisation.

Coinciding with the consultancy launch, Gedeon Mohr & Partners released the findings from the first in a series of quarterly economic sentiment surveys of business leaders in the UAE and KSA. Against the backdrop of a sharper-than-expected slowdown in the global economy with growth forecasts being slashed, business leaders in the UAE and Saudi Arabia have a much more positive outlook for the year ahead. In a survey of 250 business leaders from across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, 70 per cent of executives are viewing 2023 with optimism about the economy, with 46 per cent feeling very optimistic about the year ahead.

This interesting finding compliments the latest IMF growth forecasts for both countries which estimate that the UAE economy is set to grow by more than 6 per cent and in Saudi Arabia it is growing at its fastest rate in a decade at 7.6 per cent. Whilst global executives are dealing with the consequences of the growing cost of living crisis, tightening financial conditions in most regions, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, the region’s business leaders are focused on the positive outlook and the opportunities arising from a growing regional economy.

The Gedeon Mohr & Partners analysis shows that innovation, technology, growth, and transformation are at the heart of the strategies that businesses are pursuing for 2023, with investments being focused on new e-commerce solutions, digital, and marketing and PR. Over 60 per cent of UAE and KSA business executives are putting business growth and sustainability at the top of their business agendas, in line with the forward-thinking visions of both countries.

While UAE and KSA business leaders are optimistic for 2023, they remain alert to the global threats that can negatively impact them such as the effects of global economic challenges, climate change, and cost increases in the coming year. Climate change is now a key area for concern for the region’s business leaders with 81 per cent of UAE executives feeling very concerned and 70 per cent of executives in KSA, feeling the same.

Maria Gedeon, CEO and Founder of Gedeon Mohr & Partners which has launched in the region said: “I am very excited to be launching Gedeon Mohr & Partners, a global platform that aims to revolutionise the world of consulting and access to the best talent in the world. I am hugely positive to see a majority of business leaders across the UAE and KSA being so optimistic about the future of the economy, recognising the vibrant business ecosystem and opportunities in the region. Despite the global challenges faced, Middle East businesses are steering a direction towards growth, investing in new products and solutions, and improving their digital capabilities.”

“Sustainability and business growth top the agenda, yet what is clear is that while leaders care about climate change, there is still a great deal of work to do around ESG which provides an opportunity for sustainable growth.”

“It is exactly why Gedeon Mohr & Partners was formed, we know that business leaders are facing some real challenges ahead to their growth ambitions, but with the right strategy in place we can provide the solutions to overcome complex challenges. Through the right advice and support, business leaders can seize the opportunities ahead coming from a strong local economy.”

Currently, business is healthy in the Middle East, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia having unveiled forward-thinking strategies to achieve their nation’s vision in the coming years. With the recent launch of “We the UAE 2031”, the vision for the next decade in the UAE, has been outlined to shape the future economy with a focus on strengthening social, economic, investment, and development aspects. Consequently, Saudi Arabia has their ‘Vision 2030’ with ambitions to transform the nation, develop various sectors and improve quality of life.

With this boom in the UAE and KSA economies also come challenges, particularly around the workforce. Attracting talent to support this growth is a key area for concern for business leaders with 18 per cent of them reporting it as the biggest workforce challenge they will face in 2023. However, topping the survey for workforce challenges was hybrid working reported by 26 per cent of the respondents.

The significant Government support to the business and entrepreneurial ecosystem in both countries is paying off and continues to be a key priority of greater importance especially as the global economy is facing several severe challenges impacting on growth and national economies. With the recent launch of “We the UAE 2031”, the vision for the next decade in the UAE to shape the future economy with a focus on strengthening social, economic, investment and development aspects, the UAE leadership continues to have the foresight to put in place ambitious strategies to accelerate this economic growth further.

With the world more complex and inter-connected than ever before, business leaders in the UAE and KSA are having to carefully navigate through the challenges ahead. New global strategic consultancy Gedeon Mohr & Partners launching today brings real-world solutions, combined with real-world experience to help business leaders transform and grow through its advisory services supported by its team consisting of over 150+ years of experience working in business in the region. Their methodology is purpose-driven to provide insights, strategy, and creative ideation to allow them to solve challenges quickly, smartly, and importantly to be realistically achievable. Gedeon Mohr & Partners will provide the impactful solutions that businesses need in order for them to excel, succeed, and grow. Focusing on the sectors of retail, hospitality, media, entertainment, and healthcare, the new consultancy believes in a fresh approach and results that come from real-world consulting made easier.

Gedeon Mohr & Partners launches with a long-term commitment to advancing sustainability, diversity, equity and inclusion for its clients across the business community and wider society. The consultancy is also a champion of mental health and women in leadership initiatives and will keep advising its clients and partners to make room for more of these topics in their day-to-day operations. At Gedeon Mohr & Partners, these drive the mission of creating long-term positive impact and sustainable results for its clients, as well as acquiring and retaining the most talented advisors.

Gedeon Mohr & Partners was born in Dubai with offices in Denmark, and expert partners all over the world including, Australia, the UK, France, Spain, Turkey, the United States, South Africa and Lebanon.

About Gedeon Mohr & Partners

Gedeon Mohr & Partners is a global strategic consultancy that helps organisations transform and grow to create long-term positive impact and sustainable results. Born to be different, the consultancy is designed for leaders by leaders.

Gedeon Mohr & Partners was founded in Dubai by CEO Maria Gedeon with offices in Denmark, and expert strategic advisors all over the world including, Australia, the UK, France, Spain, Turkey, the United States, South Africa and Lebanon. The team holds over 150 years of combined real-world C-suite experience gained from working at the forefront of industries focused on delivering growth.

A purpose driven organisation, founded on a strong set of values that allow the consulstancy to combine creative thinking with insights and strategy to deliver smart, innovative, and achievable solutions. We bring real-world solutions to complex business challenges that make a difference to business growth and transformation. We bring real-world sophistication and simplicity through our design thinking approach with solutions that are data and insight-led and designed with ease of implementation in mind. We are committed to supporting companies that fulfil their real-world responsibilities to deliver long-term sustainable solutions driven by sustainability, equality, and diversity.

For more information on Gedeon Mohr & Partners, visit the website here: www.Gedeonmohr.com

