Dubai, UAE – Realiste, an AI-driven proptech company, has announced three major reasons for the predicted rapid growth of Dubai's real estate market in the upcoming summer, using data and analytics from their AI-powered platform, "Index". The company's detailed analysis provides valuable insights into the market’s potential for investors.

According to Realiste's Index, there are three significant factors affecting real estate prices in Dubai: the presence of water, green spaces, and prime locations. In particular, areas such as Dubai Hills, with their expansive green spaces, have shown a considerable impact on property prices.

Index's data suggests that areas close to the business center, such as Sobha Hartland, Safa Park, Design District, and Creek Harbor, offer great potential for investors. The AI indicates that the average price per square foot in these prime locations is AED 517, with the added benefit of proximity to green spaces and the city's business center. These factors, combined with the appealing beachside location, make them ideal choices for investment.

Moreover, Realiste's Index reveals that the market appreciation for Dubai Hills could be approximately 10% per year over the next three years, given its lush green spaces and close proximity to the business center. In contrast, while locations like Palm Jumeirah and Blue Waters remain popular, their already high prices may limit future appreciation potential.

"Our AI-driven analysis suggests an exciting summer for Dubai's real estate market," said Alex Galtsev, founder of Realiste. "With the data from our Index, we can provide investors with precise predictions about the market's potential growth areas. This allows our clients to make informed, data-driven investment decisions, maximizing their ROI.”

-Ends-

About Realiste

Realiste is an AI proptech company that enables investors to make data-driven decisions in real estate. Their AI platform, "Index", provides comprehensive market analysis, helping users understand where and in what projects to invest for the best appreciation and rent ROI. The platform analyzes various segments of the market, including location, developer, and the project itself, presenting a detailed overview of price changes over the past three years.