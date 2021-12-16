Doha, Qatar: Qatar Postal Services Company (Qatar Post) has announced the launch of the new FIFA Classics collection stamps ahead of the much-anticipated FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. The launch of FIFA Classics follows the agreement signed with Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), under which Qatar Post is designated as the exclusive provider of stamps.

The FIFA Classics tie together the history of football from 2010 to 2018 in a series of vibrant stamps, highlighting the various countries where the World Cup has been held over the last 3 FIFA tournaments. With just under one year to go, the State of Qatar will be the latest country to host one of the biggest and highly anticipated football competitions.

The launch of the FIFA Classics stamp collection comes in cooperation with FIFA and sits within Qatar Post’s mandate to document all events, celebrations and preparations managed by the State of Qatar to host the upcoming tournament.

The stamp set has been printed by Cartor Press of France and it will be sold to the public for 18 QAR. In the first instance 20,000 copies, 3,000 first-day issue envelopes and 2,000 folders have been printed.

On this occasion, Mr. Faleh Al Naemi Chairman and Managing Director of Qatar Post said:

"We are excited to launch the FIFA Classics that map the history of the last three FIFA World Cup™ tournaments between 2010 to 2018 at different locations and offers stamp collectors the chance to obtain exclusively designed, FIFA affiliated stamps. We are proud to partner with FIFA to launch this series that stands testament to our commitment to document all events, occasions and preparations related to hosting the most-anticipated and the biggest football tournament in the world."

Qatar Post will continue to design stamps in commemoration of every stage of preparation for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ that simultaneously highlight the rich legacy and history of the State of Qatar in the field of football. Only a few months ago, Qatar Post launched two separate editions of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ official stamps, distinguishable for their unique design as a momento of the tournament and of Qatar’s heritage in hosting the event.

Qatar Post invites its customers and philatelic collectors in Qatar and around the world to enjoy the new collection as part of the celebration of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021