PHOTO
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Postal Services Company (Qatar Post) has announced the launch of the new FIFA Classics collection stamps ahead of the much-anticipated FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. The launch of FIFA Classics follows the agreement signed with Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), under which Qatar Post is designated as the exclusive provider of stamps.
The FIFA Classics tie together the history of football from 2010 to 2018 in a series of vibrant stamps, highlighting the various countries where the World Cup has been held over the last 3 FIFA tournaments. With just under one year to go, the State of Qatar will be the latest country to host one of the biggest and highly anticipated football competitions.
The launch of the FIFA Classics stamp collection comes in cooperation with FIFA and sits within Qatar Post’s mandate to document all events, celebrations and preparations managed by the State of Qatar to host the upcoming tournament.
The stamp set has been printed by Cartor Press of France and it will be sold to the public for 18 QAR. In the first instance 20,000 copies, 3,000 first-day issue envelopes and 2,000 folders have been printed.
On this occasion, Mr. Faleh Al Naemi Chairman and Managing Director of Qatar Post said:
"We are excited to launch the FIFA Classics that map the history of the last three FIFA World Cup™ tournaments between 2010 to 2018 at different locations and offers stamp collectors the chance to obtain exclusively designed, FIFA affiliated stamps. We are proud to partner with FIFA to launch this series that stands testament to our commitment to document all events, occasions and preparations related to hosting the most-anticipated and the biggest football tournament in the world."
Qatar Post will continue to design stamps in commemoration of every stage of preparation for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ that simultaneously highlight the rich legacy and history of the State of Qatar in the field of football. Only a few months ago, Qatar Post launched two separate editions of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ official stamps, distinguishable for their unique design as a momento of the tournament and of Qatar’s heritage in hosting the event.
Qatar Post invites its customers and philatelic collectors in Qatar and around the world to enjoy the new collection as part of the celebration of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.
-Ends-
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.