In the agreement, the three parties will deliver value-integrated, transparent advisory covering RE Transaction Advisory and CM/PM consulting for companies based within Africa and multinationals seeking a seamless and low-risk market entry.

Each company carries a legacy of consultancy to multinationals and competitive enterprises across a wide range of sectors and have multi-billion dollar portfolios of valuable service delivery in their respective fields.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates : Award-winning project and commercial management firm, PMKConsult announces that it will now extend its services to the entire African continent via a multilateral agreement between leading, trusted Africa-based specialist entities Crane Group Consulting and Property Solutions Africa (PS Africa). The agreement covers real estate transaction advisory delivered by PS Africa with commercial and project management consultancy delivered by Crane Group Consulting and PMKConsult respectively.

PS Africa has witnessed significant increase in large multinational real estate enquires into Africa in the past several years with large and well-known entities such as Amazon, Microsoft, Oracle, Coca- Cola, GSK, Avon, Metrofile, Eversheds, and the WPP Group comprising a part of their client base in the last 48 months alone.

“Businesses venturing into Africa require several layers of advisory from choosing the right office space or facility to fit their operational requirement to finding the right location to grow their business- all while securing an optimum contract value,” explained Kieron Murray, PS Africa. “Beyond the challenge of finding this ‘trilogy or synergy’ in their desired space, Africa adds its own unique set of considerations such as the hurdle of different legal regional frameworks to navigate. Businesses within any sector also require sourcing and to procure the necessary packages from reputable vendors at standard market prices without hidden costs and unforeseen expenses.”

PS Africa is one of the leaders in developing and enhancing the service level expertise provided in the real estate industry and is recognized as having pioneered occupier service lines in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa. The firm has worked in multi-disciplinary teams on a wide range of real estate, industrial and technology projects for major multinationals and the company has effectively been the front runner in the tenant rep industry in South Africa and Africa more broadly for nearly 30 years.

“There is a huge cost saving measure for clients if we were to deliver RE transaction advise while accounting for these many other aspects of entering Africa. With the addition of Crane Group Consulting and PMKConsult, we can now assure our clients that our second-to-none-expertise is met with the critical mass required to deliver on large scale remits to offer a full scale and comprehensive service,” Murray added.

PMKConsult brings international expertise to the African market, while Crane Group Consulting leads with its expertise across many African nations having delivered consultancy in the east, west and central regions as well as South Africa. Crane Group has successfully delivered large-scale projects valued in excess of tens of billions of USD over its 22 years of existence. These range from super-regional retail centres, industrial parks, high infrastructure environments, healthcare facilities and mega mixed-use developments across the African continent.

Kevin Woolley, Chief Executive Officer, PMKConsult, comments on the collaborative framework agreement: “While this agreement formalises a collaboration between market savvy and seasoned professionals, this framework is really about cementing the professional relationships between businesses and individuals with a successful history of service delivery. We have previously worked together and have followed each other’s respective business successes with great interest. What speaks true to the way PMKConsult operates is that we lead with the professional relationship and transparency."

“Our commercial management practice track record has brought many African clients to us, which has given us the opportunity to work in many major African cities delivering for a wide range of sectors including unique requests demonstrated in our work for a World Heritage site. We have also advised on many mixed-use developments for local enterprises and international companies expanding into the region. With PS Africa and PMKConsult we will be able to tap into the needs of other regional markets and be able to benefit clients with our advisory services with a local presence at the stage of transaction through PS Africa,” commented Siva Veeran, Group CEO, Crane Group Consulting.

Each entity carries a portfolio of local, regional, and multinational clients including Fortune 500’s across a wide range of sectors. PS Africa has advised some of the world’s best-known entities and brands while Crane Group Consulting has delivered services for small, medium, large, and mega sized projects ranging from commercial office spaces to complete office towers, mixed-use developments, and high infrastructure environments. PMKConsult has delivered commercial management expertise for commercial and residential mega projects within similar sized ranges and project management consultancy for large-scale projects requiring a high level of technical competence and specialized knowledge within a variety of sectors. PMKConsult delivers internationally on a project portfolio recently valued at USD $3.5 billion.

Woolley added: “This will benefit our clients because they are getting the very best that our entities have to offer between business partners that believe in the value of integrity, transparency, solid relationships, and delivering our best work collectively.”

PMKConsult has delivered the much-anticipated QE2 hospitality project in Dubai’s Port Rashid, the Specialised Rehabilitation Clinic in Abu Dhabi, several education projects including 42 Abu Dhabi, and several media and broadcast projects from the Government of Dubai Media Office to SkyNews Arabia and is currently working across major remits in the KSA. Its ongoing projects include the luxury retail platform at the Midfield Terminal in Abu Dhabi and several commercial office spaces across North Africa and Levant. Crane Group Consulting counts a UNESCO world heritage site, a city redevelopment of over 200,000 sqm, and many other mega projects within its portfolio.

About PMKConsult:

PMKConsult has recently grown to become of the largest dedicated project and commercial management consultancies based in the UAE and KSA to serve the region and beyond. The growth is due to the recent merger with a well-known project management consultancy, 3SixtyConsult, and the subsequent marrying of brands and business models. To date the new business has amassed a project portfolio value exceeding USD $3.5 billion dollars and has a delivery footprint extending to more than 15 countries within the region and further afield. The company is an award-winning and multi-disciplined consultancy offering senior-level consultation and a scalable bespoke approach to meet its clients unique and specific requirements across major industries. PMKConsult has delivered over 2.5 million sqm of construction projects throughout the Middle East, Sub-Saharan and North Africa, and South and Southeast Asia. Its Evaluate / Formulate / Deliver full circle methodology is underpinned with 5 core values ensuring that the consultancy maintains its personalized and trusted approach across its service operations. Its integrated core services include: Project Management, Commercial Management, Construction Management, and Design Management; specialist services include: Feasibility Studies, Contracts Management, Condition Surveys, and Claims Arbitration. Sectors served by the consultancy include: Industrial, Media & Broadcast, Healthcare; Education & Innovation; Hospitality & Leisure; Data Centres; Heritage & Culture; and Retail, Residential & Commercial. To learn more please visit: www.pmkconsult.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pmkconsult/

About Crane Group Consulting:

Africa-based commercial management consultancy, Crane Group consulting has been involved in many award winning projects such as: Sandton City redevelopment – over 200 000m2 of a redevelopment of retail and offices; Supplier Park, Rosslyn – first Automotive supplier park outside Germany globally incorporating JIT technology; East London IDZ – first IDZ registered in South Africa spanning 100’s of hectares of industrial development; Part of the Independent Certifier team on the Gautrain project – first mega PPP on rapid rail in South Africa; and Malapa Fossil Site, Cradle of Humankind, UNESCO World Heritage Site – multiple international awards. Crane Group Consulting is currently providing cost management and quantity surveying services on the largest mixed-use development (Oceans Umhlanga) in South Africa with over 270 000m2 GBA.

About PS Africa:

As a real estate transaction advisory firm, PS Africa has a proven track record in portfolio optimization, stakeholder management, and financial analysis. In that context, their main principal previously headed up the tenant representation division for JLL alliance partnership in SA for 22 years before joining the Cushman & Wakefield Africa team as a director for three years. Being a market leader in tenant rep discipline, the PS Africa team has forged key relationships with all the industry leaders which allowed them to be extensively involved in real estate strategies in all the major centers in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa. include: Amazon, Oracle, GSK, Kantar, JWT, VML, Grey, Ogilvy Eversheds, Metrofile and AECOM which have encompassed real estate transactions and PRM work in excess of 300,000 sqm.

