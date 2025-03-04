Dubai, U.A.E. – As digital transformation accelerates in industrial automation, Vibha Thusu has stepped into a new role as Industrial Automation (IA) eCommerce Program Leader – Marketing & Communications at Schneider Electric. With over 20 years of experience in strategic communications, brand management, and global marketing, she is set to drive strategic communications, and growth initiatives for IA eCommerce.

A Schneider Electric veteran of 16 years, Vibha over the last 5 years led global marketing, communications, and e-com for an independent brand under the SE umbrella, where she played a key role in shaping brand positioning and market expansion. In her new capacity, she will also oversee internal communications for IA – Distribution & eCommerce LOB, ensuring cohesive engagement and animation across teams, stakeholders, and internal communities.

Throughout her career, Vibha has held marcom roles spanning MEA, SEA, Greater India, CEE, and CIS regions, with expertise in strategic communications, field marketing, corporate communications, retail marketing, digital marketing, and e-commerce. She is known for her ability to leverage omnichannel strategies, enhance customer experiences, and build scalable marketing ecosystems to drive business growth.

Beyond her corporate leadership, she is a member of the CMO Council Network and a recognized speaker and panelist on D&I, purpose-driven marketing, MarTech, and engagement strategies. She is also passionate about developing future-ready marketing teams and leading communications for change management and transformation projects.

For more information, please contact tanu@hopefounderz.com