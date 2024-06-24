NEW YORK, USA: -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- In an exciting development for The Access Challenge, a pivotal organization at the forefront of addressing global health disparities, a significant leadership transition has been announced. Founder and current CEO, Kate Campana, has announced her decision to step down and pass the leadership baton in a move that underscores the organization’s deep-rooted commitment to empowering African and youth leadership.

Effective June 21, 2024, The Access Challenge will welcome a new era under the guidance of Ambassador Togolani Mavura and founder Kate Campana, who will serve as Co-Board Chairs, and Asad Lilani, who assumes the role of CEO of The Access Challenge. Ambassador Mavura brings a wealth of experience from his current role as Tanzanian Ambassador to South Korea and his extensive background in Tanzanian and international diplomacy.

Celebrated for his impactful work in global health policy and advocacy, Asad Lilani is poised to drive the organization forward to new heights as CEO. During his time at The Access Challenge, Asad advanced the Universal Health Coverage agenda at the African Union and UN levels, together with leading The Access Challenge’s COVID-19 response that reached over 75 million people across Africa through its One By One vaccination campaigns in partnership with the Africa CDC and WHO. Over the past five years, Asad has also led campaigns across seven countries in various areas such as Universal Health Coverage, COVID-19, polio, cholera, HIV, and pandemic preparedness.

This leadership transition is part of a strategic move to embed African voices at the center of global health decision-making processes. "There is no substitute for African voices and leadership in shaping global health priorities," says Kate Campana, reflecting on her years of leadership across influential organizations. This approach aligns with The Access Challenge’s mission and the actions of leading global health actors like ONE, USAID and the White Ribbon Alliance, which prioritize investments in local leadership and solutions.

Acknowledging the critical role of young African leaders in addressing the continent’s unique challenges, The Access Challenge emphasizes the importance of youth representation in leadership roles. With approximately 75% of Africa’s population under the age of 35, empowering this demographic is not just pertinent but essential for sustainable progress.

In their new roles as Co-Chairs of the Board of Directors, Kate Campana and Ambassador Mavura will ensure the organization's ongoing commitment to its mission and the successful transition towards a future that holds promising prospects for Africa and global health. “I have had a long association with The Access Challenge,” says Ambassador Mavura. “I have been inspired by its mission, and I believe in its ambition. I look forward to contributing to The Access Challenge’s agenda.”

Expressing deep gratitude towards supporters and collaborators, Kate Campana looks forward to the new directions in which the incoming leaders will steer The Access Challenge. This leadership change marks the beginning of a transformative phase for the organization, advocating for global health leadership that genuinely reflects the perspectives and experiences of its beneficiaries.

