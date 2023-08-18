NOW Money, a leading fintech revolutionising digital financial services in the region, is delighted to announce the appointment of Maksim Golub as the new Head of Product. With a wealth of experience in the fintech industry, Maksim brings his visionary leadership and expertise to drive innovation and propel NOW Money’s offering for corporates and customers.

As an established player in the UAE ethical financial technology landscape, NOW Money is committed to empowering low-income workers in the UAE and beyond through accessible and affordable digital banking solutions and seamless payroll integration for corporates and HR teams. The addition of Maksim to the team is poised to further accelerate the company's mission of driving financial inclusion across the GCC and enhance the full cycle customer experience both for the employer and end user.

Maksim Golub's deep technical understanding and impressive background in product development and strategic vision makes him the perfect fit for NOW Money's ambitious growth plans. Prior to joining NOW Money, Maksim held key leadership roles at renowned fintech organisations including Singapore based Salttmine, where he spearheaded successful product launches and harnessed the power of technology to address financial inclusion challenges.

NOW Money's CEO, Nicolas Andine, expressed enthusiasm about Maksim's appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Maksim Golub to the NOW Money family as our Head of Product. His expertise and innovative thinking align perfectly with our mission to provide accessible banking solutions to the underserved and underbanked. We are confident that Maksim's leadership will drive our product offerings to new heights, empowering more individuals and communities with financial inclusion and financial literacy whilst offering effective payroll solutions for businesses."

Maksim Golub shares his excitement about his new role, saying, "Joining NOW Money is an incredible opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the lives of underserved individuals. I am inspired by the company's dedication to financial inclusion, social mobility and banking access equity, and I look forward to leveraging technology to create innovative, user-centric products that address the unique needs of our payroll and banking customers."

NOW Money's progressive approach to digital banking has garnered acclaim for its contributions to financial inclusion and its commitment to providing valuable services to Dubai based businesses, migrant workers and low-income communities. With Maksim Golub at the helm of the product team, NOW Money is well-positioned to introduce new, innovative solutions including sophisticated protection from financial fraud and enhance its existing offerings to meet the evolving demands of its diverse customer base and the changing payroll and HR requirements.

About NOW Money

