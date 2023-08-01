Dubai, UAE: Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in the MENA region, is delighted to announce the appointment of Bassam Moussa as the new Group General Counsel. Bassam will be responsible for overseeing Mashreq’s legal affairs and ensuring the protection of the bank's and its shareholders' assets and interests from potential legal risks on both local and international platforms.

Moussa carries an impressive record in the banking and finance sector, showcasing his extensive expertise in energy projects, corporate commercial, M&A, real estate, governance, and intelligent management of disputes and litigation. Bassam's vast experience comes from his time as the Chief Legal Officer and Board Secretary at Emirates Development Bank and as the Group Head of Legal – C&IB (Corporate & Investment Banking) at Emirates NBD Group. He also held significant positions at various law firms throughout his career including Head of Banking & Finance at Al-Tamimi & Company Law Firm and Senior Associate at Shalakany Law Office, further augmenting his robust legal expertise.

Commenting on the appointment, Ahmed Abdelaal, Group CEO of Mashreq, said: "It is with great pleasure that we welcome Bassam to the Mashreq family. His demonstrated proficiency in the legal realm, underpinned by his broad knowledge of the financial sector, establishes him as a vital asset to our team. As we navigate the evolving landscape of banking and finance, Bassam’s leadership will undoubtedly guide us toward our strategic objectives, whilst ensuring robust protection for our interests and those of our shareholders."

In his new role, Bassam will focus on fortifying the bank's legal systems, practices, and procedures, preempting future risks by adapting to changes in the legal landscape, and raising timely cautions from a legal, statutory, and compliance standpoint.

Bassam Moussa, added: "I am pleased to join Mashreq, an institution that is spearheading innovation in the banking sector. In the face of the dynamic and challenging banking landscape, my aim is to bolster the bank's legal framework, enabling us to navigate successfully through complex regulatory environments. I am committed to leveraging my expertise to provide robust legal support that not only safeguards our operations but also contributes to the continued growth and success of the bank."

Moussa holds an LL.M. in International and Comparative Law from the Robert H. McKinney School of Law, Indiana, USA, and has completed postgraduate courses in International Finance Law from the University of London, UK. His credentials are further bolstered by LMA Loan Documentation Training that he completed in London in 2014.

