Dubai, United Arab Emirates - AETOSWire): Lockton MENA Ltd has announced the appointment of its new Regional Chief Executive Officer, Faris Khatib. Faris will provide executive leadership of the world’s largest private insurance broker’s subsidiaries in the region. Lockton confirmed that it will continue its focus on expanding its footprint in the region and Faris Khatib will be at the helm of its planned expansion strategy.

Faris brings deep rooted experience to the role. His most recent position as Chief Executive Officer of Lockton Insurance Brokers UAE, brought complete transformation to the company. His leadership, market knowledge and client relationships grew the company exponentially.

Fadi Ashkar will take the position of Regional Managing Director across the retail operations and will be working alongside Faris on building and managing the region. His success in his recent position, Head of Employee Benefits, will no doubt bring best practices across the region to provide Lockton clients with unparalleled service levels.

Adeeb Al Naser will be appointed as the new Regional Head of Distribution; Adeeb will continue to lead distribution and focus on ensuring accelerated growth across the region and continue to enhance Lockton’s key market relationships.

Neil Nimmo – Managing Partner LLP Board and Chief Executive Officer LIHL Board said: “We have been working very closely with Faris over the last few years. With his extensive experience and track record of success we are confident that Lockton across the region will continue to flourish under his leadership.”

Tony Saada will continue to support the expansion in the region as Strategic Advisor and remain as Director on the Board of Lockton MENA. Tony will be working closely with Faris, Fadi and the leadership in achieving the growth objectives across the region.

Ata Khatib, Chairman of Lockton MENA Ltd commented: “I want to congratulate Faris on his new appointment. These are certainly exciting times and I see the passion and determination in Faris and his team to take Lockton to new heights. I also would like to thank the leaders at Lockton throughout the region for their commitment to the company, their passion towards their people and their dedication to create such a unique place to work. At the end of the day insurance is a people business and our leaders are the strong foundations of what this company always set out to be: the best place to work and do business.”

Lama Sweis will also continue her role as Regional Chief Operating Officer. She is a founding member of the business and she has been instrumental in ensuring the company’s operational integrity.

Mohamed Magdy Omar continues his strong leadership as CEO of LIB Egypt with Hisham Refaat by his side, providing best in class services resulting in double digit growth year on year placing Lockton as a leader in the Egyptian market.

In Jordan, Ahmad Abdo continues to lead the LIB Jordan operation as its General Manager. He has been leading the operation since establishment and has broken down barriers in the Jordanian market. Fatima Zahra continues to carry the Lockton MENA flag in Casablanca allowing us to be closer to our clients in Morocco and Western Africa.

About Lockton

Lockton is a global professional services firm with 8,500 Associates who advise clients on protecting their people, property and reputations. Lockton has grown to become the world’s largest privately held, independent insurance broker by helping clients achieve their business objectives.

*Source: AETOSWire