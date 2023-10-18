Dubai, UAE: InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa has announced the appointment of Mr. Stefan Fuchs as General Manager, reaffirming its commitment to the evolution of opulent travel experiences in the destination.

Joining from his role as Cluster General Manager at the esteemed Ayana Resort and Spa Bali, where he oversaw the triumvirate of Ayana resorts on the Indonesian isle, Stefan Fuchs, a native of Germany, brings over 25 years of international luxury hotel management and operations expertise. His illustrious career path has graced renowned luxury brands, including The Ritz-Carlton, Kempinski Hotels, and the Jumeirah Group.

Having already cast his professional spell in the Emirates, Stefan previously led the Jumeirah Emirates Towers team in Abu Dhabi as General Manager. With his roots firmly embedded in the world of Food and Beverage, Stefan's professional journey also features notable titles such as the role of Executive Assistant Manager Food and Beverage at Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi, and the Director of Food and Beverage at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai.

An industry heavyweight, Stefan holds awards such as the ‘Best Business Leader Hospitality’ of the highly coveted MENAA Awards and ‘GCCs Best General Manager Hospitality’ by CMO Asia. In addition, Stefan, has overseen diverse catering projects spanning the European continent, with credits including Expo 1998 in Lisbon, arrangement of official government functions for the Federal Republic of Germany, and the orchestration of Formula 1 Grand Prix events across many circuits. A globe-trotting vocation has seen him ascend the ranks in various pivotal areas, encompassing operations, food and beverage, catering, and conference services.

Renowned for his ability to galvanize multicultural teams and uphold unwavering service excellence, Stefan is known for his unwavering dedication and penchant for innovation. These qualities have consistently elevated his teams to deliver superlative guest experiences on a global scale.

Expressing his thoughts on this exciting new role, Stefan remarked, "I am elated to return to the United Arab Emirates and to embrace the responsibility of guiding a resort that has swiftly ascended to the zenith of luxury in the resplendent emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. I am eagerly anticipating the journey of spearheading our team towards elevating the pinnacle of crafting superlative experiences for the discerning modern luxury traveller of tomorrow. I am wholeheartedly excited to extend a warm welcome to both our cherished returning patrons and new guests, who are poised to revel in the cultivated elegance that our esteemed brand epitomizes.".

