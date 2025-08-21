Alardhi was also previously the youngest and longest-serving Chief of Oman’s Air Force

United Arab Emirates: RoyalJet, the Abu Dhabi-based global premium private jet operator, has announced the appointment of His Excellency Mohammed Bin Mahfoodh Alardhi, as the new Chairman of its Board of Directors.

A well-respected, accomplished and seasoned business leader, Alardhi is also the Executive Chairman of Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm.

Under his leadership, Investcorp grew its ‘assets under management’ or AUM from US$10 billion to US$60 billion over the past six years. Since his appointment in 2015, he has been leading Investcorp’s activities across a global office network that includes New York, London, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Doha, Mumbai, Delhi, Beijing, Singapore and Japan.

Alardhi also serves as the Chairman of the Muscat Stock Exchange and is likewise the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the College of Banking and Financial Studies in Muscat.

Prior to taking top posts in various businesses, Alardhi was previously the youngest and longest-serving Chief of the Oman Air Force. A retired Air Vice Marshall, he was awarded the ‘Order of Oman’ by the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al-Said in 2000.

Alardhi holds a Bachelor of science degree in Military Science from the Royal Air Force UK Staff College in Bracknell, UK, and a Master’s in Public administration from the John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University. He is a graduate of the Royal Air Force Military Academy in Cranwell, UK, and the National Defence University in Washington D.C.

The other members of the Board of Directors of RoyalJet are H.E. Hisham Khalid Towfiq Abdulkhaliq Malak, H.E. Sameera Murshed Al Romaithi, Ahmed Mohamed Darweesh Binkaram Al Qubaisi, and Mohamed Saeed Al Remeithi.

About RoyalJet:

Royal Jet LLC is an Abu Dhabi-owned company that leads the global premium private aviation sector and is chaired by His Excellency Mohammed Bin Mahfoodh Alardhi. With its headquarters in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, the company operates mainly from its Fixed Based Operations (FBO) / VIP Terminal at Zayed International Airport. The company and its employees hold multiple certifications and licenses issued by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority and the Republic of San Marino Civil Aviation Authority. Royal Jet LLC owns and/or operates 10 Boeing Business Jets and five Bombardier Global 5000/6000/7500 aircraft, offering aircraft management, aircraft charter, aircraft leasing, medical evacuation flights, aircraft brokerage, flight support services, FBO services, aircraft maintenance, repair and CAMO services, aircraft acquisition and disposal services and VIP aviation consulting. Royal Jet LLC is a founding member of the Middle East Business Aviation Association (MEBAA) and a member of various other industry associations. Its flight and ground operations are certified by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and the Wyvern Wingman program. Additionally, its FBO is also a member of the leading Air Elite Network. Royal Jet LLC is also a proud multiple-times winner of the “World’s Leading Private Jet Charter” category at the annual World Travel Awards and its FBO has won numerous awards for its facilities and services.

https://www.royaljetgroup.com/

