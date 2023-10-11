Keynote speech to focus on the rise of BRICS11 and its implications for the UAE and the global financial economy

The 11th edition of DPMC will be held on 21 November 2023

Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has announced that the American lawyer, investment banker, New York Times bestselling author and precious metals expert, Jim Rickards, will deliver the keynote speech at the Dubai Precious Metals Conference (DPMC) on 21 November 2023.

With a career spanning over 30 years at Citibank, Long-Term Capital Management and Caxton Associates, Jim Rickards has become a globally recognised authority and one of the most sought-after speakers on finance and precious metals, regularly advising institutional investors and government directorates. Alongside providing commentary on financial markets across international media outlets, Rickards is the author of bestselling books including “Currency Wars: The Making of the Next Global Crisis”, “The New Case For Gold” and most recently “Sold Out: How Broken Supply Chains, Surging Inflation and Political Instability Will Sink the Global Economy”.

Rickards advises the Department of Defense and the United States Intelligence community on global finance and served as the facilitator of the first ever financial crisis simulation conducted by the Pentagon. Rickards has advocated a return to the gold standard.

During the keynote speech, he will share insights and opinions on the recent expansion of BRICS, including new members such as the UAE, the creation of a new BRICS currency, and wider implications of these developments to the global financial economy and precious metals markets.

Jim Rickards said: “These are remarkable times for the global precious metals market. The rise of an expanded BRICS, including key players like the UAE, is a fascinating new development that coincides with ongoing uncertainty in the markets, the enduring popularity of gold as a safe-haven asset as well as substantial price fluctuations. I am thrilled to be in Dubai for what promises to be a landmark edition of the Dubai Precious Metals Conference.”

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, added: “I am delighted to welcome Jim Rickards, a New York Times best-selling author and one of the world’s foremost intellectuals on the global financial economy, to this year’s DPMC. His presence is a reflection of the global stature of the conference and a benchmark for the most pioneering ideas, solutions and opportunities that we provide in the precious metals space every year. This is especially timely given that global precious metals markets are currently navigating a landscape of heightened unpredictability, driven by geopolitical tensions and economic fluctuations linked to rising inflation and central bank monetary policies. Investors are closely watching these developments for the best insights into the direction of gold and precious metals’ future. I cannot wait to hear Jim’s insights first hand this November in Dubai.”

The DPMC is one of DMCC’s flagship annual events, held to gather public and private sector leaders from across each segment of the precious metals value chain to discuss the most important trends within the global industry.

For additional information and to join the conference, please visit https://www.dpmc.ae/.

