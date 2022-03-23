Dubai: Global real estate advisor CBRE has announced the appointment of Esam Sultan as Head of Residential to launch a new residential service within its advisory business. Esam will be based in the firm’s Dubai office.

In his new role, Esam will be responsible for establishing CBRE’s residential offering. Esam will provide residential real estate services to investors and end-users across all their property requirements both locally and internationally, with a focus on acquisition, disposal and overall portfolio management. Esam brings over seven years of experience advising on landmark residential real estate projects both in the Middle East and the UK for the likes of Emaar Properties, Harrods Estates and Knight Frank.

Michael Young, Head of Advisory & Transactions - Middle East at CBRE, comments: “Esam brings a unique skillset to our team and comes with a well-established network of regional and international clients. With his cross-border experience and the breadth and depth of our team’s capabilities, this new service will further expand our market-leading offering in the Middle East.”

Esam Sultan says: “I am absolutely delighted to join a firm with such an extensive offering and reputation as CBRE. Helping the firm launch this service is truly an exciting opportunity and I am looking forward to working with our team to advise our clients on their real estate projects at such a unique time in the marketplace.”

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.