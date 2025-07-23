Al Ain, United Arab Emirates: Al Ain English Speaking School (AAESS), one of Abu Dhabi’s most established and respected British curriculum schools, proudly announces the appointment of Mr Ian Temple as its new Principal, effective from the start of the 2025/2026 academic year. Renowned for its long-standing tradition of academic excellence, inclusive values, and forward-thinking approach, AAESS continues to lead the way in delivering outstanding education in the region.

Mr. Temple brings over 30 years of experience in education and academic leadership with a proven track record of driving meaningful progress and achieving significant milestones in schools across the world. Having held senior leadership roles in the UK, Europe, Malaysia, and the Middle East, he most recently served as Principal at Nobel Algarve British International School in Lagoa, Portugal.

With a wealth of leadership experience, Mr. Temple has developed deep expertise in multiple frameworks of the English National Curriculum, including GCSE, IGCSE, CIE, A Levels, and the IB. His strategic focus on student progress and attainment has consistently led schools to achieve outstanding ratings, particularly in the areas of academic growth and performance.

Recipient of a master’s degree in education and the UK’s National Professional Qualification for Headship (NPQH), Mr Temple is deeply passionate about supporting students to excel in their areas of interest, tracking their progress, and celebrating their achievements within an inclusive and nurturing environment. A strong believer in the power of collaboration between educators and families, he places significant emphasis on the continuous professional development of teaching staff to sustain excellence.

Commenting on his appointment as Principal of Al Ain English Speaking School, Mr. Ian Temple said: “I am honoured to be joining Al Ain English Speaking School as Principal and lead a community with such a proud legacy of excellence. I look forward to working closely with the students, families and education team to build on the school’s achievements and drive its next chapter of success. Together we will cultivate and grow the inclusive environment that is already known at AAESS where every student is empowered to thrive, excel and contribute meaningfully to their communities.”

Mr. Glen Radojkovich, Chair of Governors, added: “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Temple as Principal of Al Ain English Speaking School. With his extensive leadership experience and commitment to academic excellence and holistic student development, Mr. Temple is exceptionally well-positioned to lead the school into its next chapter of growth. As the school approaches its 50-year anniversary, his vision will ensure AAESS continues to build on its proud legacy of empowering students to reach their fullest potential.”

This new chapter follows the successful decade-long tenure of Principal Mr. Andrew Thomas under whose leadership, the school earned a "Very Good" rating from the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK). The school has also achieved many academic milestones including students who have been honoured with prestigious awards for their remarkable performance in the Cambridge and Pearson Board examinations. In 2024, these included the highest mark in the UAE for iGCSE Chemistry and A/S Psychology, plus the highest mark in the world for A/S Psychology, reflecting the school’s commitment to academic excellence.

Recognised as a school for cultivating an environment where students are nurtured to become the best version of themselves, both academically and personally, the appointment of Mr. Temple marks a new exciting chapter for the school and its community.

About Al Ain English Speaking School

Founded in 1978, Al Ain English Speaking School (AAESS) is a premier educational institution in Al Ain, UAE, and one of the city’s oldest private British curriculum schools. With a strong emphasis on academic excellence, holistic development, and community engagement, AAESS provides a nurturing and inclusive environment where students are encouraged to reach their full potential. The school’s experienced teaching staff and comprehensive extracurricular programmes ensure that every student receives a well-rounded education, preparing them for success in an ever-changing global landscape.

About Cognita

Launched in 2004, Cognita is an extraordinary community of schools that span 17 countries and share one common purpose: to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With over 100 schools in Europe and the US, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, Cognita employs over 18,000 teaching and support staff in the care and education of more than 90,000 students. Together, Cognita schools provide a uniquely global education that goes beyond grades, to develop all-round academic excellence – equipping young people with the agency, adaptability and positive attitudes that prepares them to grow, thrive and find their success in a rapidly evolving world.