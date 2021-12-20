Dubai – United Arab Emirates: NorthLadder, the UAE’s auction-driven, second-hand online marketplace for pre-owned electronics, has announced the appointment of Aly El-Helaly in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

NorthLadder will launch its B2B and B2C business by partnering with multiple electronics retailers in the Kingdom, enabling customers to sell their used electronic devices online or at member stores in exchange for cash. In the UAE, NorthLadder has already partnered with leading electronics retailers such as Jumbo Electronics, Carrefour, Lulu Hypermarkets and EMAX, to ensure customers across the UAE can benefit from their technology. The company model delivers 50-60% more value to consumers selling their used electronics through its innovative platform.

The NorthLadder team in Saudi Arabia will be headed by Aly El-Helaly, appointed as Managing Director for KSA operations. El-Helaly is a highly experienced telecoms, technology and consumer electronics executive and business leader with international and regional experience across start-ups, retail, franchising & distribution.

Mihin Shah, CRO of NorthLadder in the UAE, discusses the appointment of El-Helaly: “With Aly’s successful track-record of driving sales and profitability, with experience across leading companies in Saudi such as Al-Haddad Telecom, Quantum Telecom and Zain, we are excited to have him join our team. Saudi Arabia has one of the highest rates of smartphone penetration in the world, offering huge opportunities for our platform to grow. With Aly’s support, we hope to tap into the market’s potential and enable consumers, corporates and electronic retailers to benefit from our operating model.”

As NorthLadder plans expansion into global markets, El-Helaly will play a pivotal role in the company’s growth. He will focus on building brand awareness and assembling a team in the Kingdom of Saudi that will help to elevate the trade-in market and support sustainability. The idea is to not only meet the needs of the Saudi consumer, but also support the nation’s vision for the future.

El-Helaly, newly appointed Managing Director of Saudi operations, comments: “Expansion into Saudi Arabia is the next natural step in NorthLadder’s growth. I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise of the Saudi market to support NorthLadder’s growth in the Kingdom and beyond.”

NorthLadder is actively recruiting for various positions within the KSA team in preparation for its KSA launch of operations, approximately mid-January.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021