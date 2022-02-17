Dubai: Network International, the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), has announced the internal appointment of Hany Fekry as Group Managing Director – Processing and a member of the Executive Committee Team. In his new role, Hany will be responsible for leading and growing Network’s client-focused business unit servicing financial institutions, fintechs and payment partners across all geographies served by the Group.

With over 20 years of senior-level experience in business development, Hany joined Network International in 2016 having previously served as the Chief Commercial Officer of Emerging Markets Payments (EMP) Africa, which was acquired by Network International in the same year. Most recently, Hany served as Regional Managing Director, Processing – Northern and Sub-Saharan Africa, the fastest-growing region for Network’s processing business.

Commenting on Hany’s appointment, Nandan Mer, Group Chief Executive Officer, Network International, said, “As we embark on Network International’s transformational journey, we continue to structure our organisation for faster growth and strengthen our value proposition to clients. We are delighted that Hany will be leading our processing business. With an impressive track record of developing and growing our processing business in Africa, we are confident that he will leverage his expertise and experience to accelerate the development and growth of our processing business across key geographies.”

Hany Fekry, Group Managing Director– Processing, Network International, added, “I am delighted to be given the opportunity to help lead Network International into the next phase of growth in processing and digital payments as a whole. I look forward to working alongside and supporting our exceptional senior leadership team to take Network to new heights in the fast-changing payments landscape.”

About Network International

Network International comprises a group of companies and is the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, providing a full suite of technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all types and sizes, including acquiring and processing services and a comprehensive ever-evolving range of value-added services.

Network International Holdings Plc (LSE: NETW) is the holding company for Network International and the group companies, including the DPO Group.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022