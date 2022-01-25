A strong delegation across 3 pavilions:

Za’abeel 2 Hall for businesses in the “medical equipment & devices” sector

Sheikh Rachid Hall for businesses in the “orthopaedics & physiotherapy / rehabilitation” sector

Sheikh Saeed 1 Hall for companies in the “imaging & diagnostics” sector

United Arab Emirates – In the framework of the 2022 edition of the Arab Health Trade Show, Business France takes part in the largest exhibition for the healthcare industry of the MENA region, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 24 to 27 January. This year, a delegation of 79 French businesses is gathering under the banner of the French Healthcare brand, in order to create and develop meaningful connections and support innovation in the healthcare sector. The trade show is also a unique opportunity to discover smart solutions designed to tackle the major healthcare challenges.

A highly anticipated exhibition in 2022

After a successful 2021 exhibition, Arab Health renews its commitment to offer great opportunities to the medical and scientific community during this edition. France, Will be present with a high qualified delegation fully committed to bringing all new technologies and innovations in the healthcare industry to the UAE and all the region across three pavilions distributed into sectors and which will be located in:

New for 2022: Sheikh Saeed 1 Hall for companies in the "imaging & diagnostics" sector

The show is bringing more than 56,000 healthcare professionals eager to learn, network and trade with local partners. It’s also the occasion to discover and source the latest innovations present on the French pavilions such as the revolutionary technology based on the advance of computer vision and machine learning developed by Epinest, the French software publisher specialized in digital health solutions in oncology. The OphtAI from Evolucare Technologies is introducing its artificial intelligence solution in ophthalmology. The connected medical devices designed to connect people to staff developed by Wemed in addition to the different companies specialized in the medical device sector, oncology, chronic and infection diseases, digital health, or the silver economy are also part of the event to display their latest innovations.

A conference program taking place online & in-person at Expo 2020 Dubai, UAE to highlight the French expertise in the health sector

Thanks to the stage offered by Expo 2020, Dubai, UAE, visitors are also invited to assist to a comprehensive conference program, at the France Pavilion. A wide range of French researchers and healthcare professionals are expected over two days, on the 25th and 26th of January to promote their expertise, technologies and innovations internationally:

(Day 1) January 25 – 10:00 – 11:30 – Future perspectives in health and urban planning

12:00 – 13:30 – Getting medical treatment in France

14:30 – 16:00 – French innovations for women at risk or affected with female cancer

(Day 2) January 26 – 10:00 – 11:30 – Diabetes education & prevention: facing rising challenges in the Middle East

12:00 – 12:45 – French excellence in pediatric congenital heart disease surgery

13:00 – 13:45 – Structuring translational research to address the cardio metabolism diseases challenge: the IHU ICAN Foundation model

14:30 – 16:00 – Digital health for underserved areas: disruption from the French healthcare ecosystem

These conferences will be held in the Dubai time zone (Gulf Standard Time – GST), in English, and can be attended either in person or online.

These thematic conferences are intended to help local decision-makers to achieve their goals in improving their already growing healthcare ecosystem and efforts to become a regional medical tourism hub. Indeed, while the UAE’s ambition is to attract the highest number of medical tourists in the region, the cities are currently ranked respectively as the sixth and ninth most popular medical tourism destinations in the world during 2020-21(according to the Medical Tourism Index). In addition, government initiatives such as the Golden Visa, which gives doctors a ten-year visa to live and work in the UAE, along with the opening of global medical centers contribute to create competitive healthcare system to attract the best practices and professionals to better ensure patient treatment.

Also considered as a smart trade enabler, the trade in pharmaceuticals products in the UAE rose by 13% between 2019 and 2020 in the free zone JAFZA, where the healthcare and pharmaceutical segment is one of the main economic pillars. The development of partnerships between French and public/private entities may encourage initiatives to ensure the sustainable growth of this sector.

France recognized worldwide for its excellence

A true leader in healthcare, France enjoys a worldwide renowned image for its industrial, scientific and medical expertise. Innovation being at the heart of the strategy of French medical device businesses, more than half of them are involved in R&D, and 13% are active in R&D only. France's expertise is based on national research centers recognized for their capacity to innovate, as well as on competitiveness clusters and universities that place it at the forefront of global health research. France is ranked number 5th in the world for the number of patents filed.

An Expertise that can be exported

In March 2021, the Institut Montaigne estimated the healthcare sector at more than €300 billion, taking healthcare expenditure and exports together. The sector currently employs more than 2 million people and incorporates a wide range of players. Better still, thanks to their know-how, French businesses attract foreign investment. In 2019, there were more than 75 foreign projects in France in the medical devices sector.

To learn about the 79 French businesses and their solutions, please visit: https://frenchhealthcare.fr/events/arab-health-and-france-pavilion-at-dubai-world-expo/

More details about the conference program taking place online & in-person at Expo 2020 Dubai, UAE :

To register, please visit: www.frenchhealthcare-expo2020dubai.site.digitevent.com

-Ends-

About French Healthcare

French Healthcare is an innovative public-private initiative aimed at bringing together players in the French healthcare ecosystem (businesses, researchers, healthcare professionals, public players, etc.) so that they can jointly promote their activities, know-how and technologies internationally. It contributes to promoting the French vision for global health, based on a humanist approach to care and fair and equitable access to health products and services. Business France, the national agency that supports the international development of the French economy, in partnership with the French Healthcare association and the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, is responsible for promoting the brand, which aims to co-ordinate a collective approach to stimulate international co-operation and promote France's strengths.

https://twitter.com/FrHealthCare_EN

https://www.linkedin.com/company/french-healthcare-en/

About Choose France

Choose France is a registered trademark of the French government that promotes the economic attractiveness of France internationally.

About Business France

Business France is the French agency responsible for supporting the international development of the French economy. It works to promote export growth by French businesses, and to encourage and facilitate international investment in France. It promotes the economic image and attractiveness of France, its companies and regions. It also runs and develops France’s International Internship Programme - VIE

Business France has 1,500 employees in France and 55 other countries. It relies on a network of public and private partners. In January 2019, as part of the reform of the public export support system, Business France transferred support for French SMEs and mid-caps to private partners in the following markets: Belgium, Hungary, Morocco, Norway, the Philippines and Singapore.

For more information, visit: www.businessfrance.fr

