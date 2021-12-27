Applicants with a Master of Science degree and a minimum GPA of 3.00 on a scale of 4.00 are eligible for a fully sponsored PhD admission

The initiative is in line with the UAE leadership's strategy for talent attraction and retention

Dubai, UAE: Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) is offering through its scholarship program a 50% fee reduction for the Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences and postgraduate nursing degrees, the Master of Science in Cardiovascular Nursing and a Master of Science in Pediatric Nursing, in addition to a fully-funded PhD program in Biomedical Sciences.

The University offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses through its colleges: Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine (HBMCDM), the College of Medicine, the College of Nursing and Midwifery as well as its Deanship of Research and Graduate Studies. MBRU has a number of scholarship programs that offer a discount on tuition fees to attract top talent by easing the financial burden on applicants.

The University also provides several postgraduate programs at Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine (HBMCDM) for those seeking to specialize in the various disciplines of dentistry: Master of Science in Endodontics; Master of Science in Orthodontics; Master of Science in Pediatric Dentistry; Master of Science in Periodontology; and Master of Science in Prosthodontics. MBRU also offers the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties-approved Endodontic Residency program. Admissions for the programs for the academic year 2022-2023 close on February 3, 2022. In addition, postgraduate dental students benefit from training at MBRU’s clinical affiliate, Dubai Dental Hospital (DDH), the first and largest dental hospital in Dubai.

This is in addition to a one-year dental internship program offered by DDH & MBRU, the first of its kind in Dubai, with the goal of broadening the horizons of graduates by giving them the chance to provide complete patient-centered treatment. The program will begin accepting applications on February 27, 2022, closing on May 29, 2022.

The PhD program in Biomedical Sciences, the first doctoral program at MBRU, focuses on broader themes of medical and biomedical sciences that capitalize on the areas of strength within MBRU. Applicants with a Master of Science degree in a related subject (e.g. life sciences or health sciences) and a minimum cGPA of 3.00 on a scale of 4.00 are eligible for admission, while those with a Bachelor's degree in a related subject with a cGPA of 3.7 out of 4.0 but hold no Master of Science degree may be considered. Applicants with research experience or an excellent Graduate Record Examination (GRE) General Test score, are given priority.

Shamma Alrafi, Manager of Advancement and Future, MBRU said: “In line with the UAE leadership's strategy for talent attraction and retention, we are expanding our scholarship programs to more postgraduate courses. We want to remove barriers to continued learning. We hope this will encourage more people to remain on their journey to becoming tomorrow’s healthcare professionals.”

"Our local student intake has significantly increased; this is a really encouraging sign as we strive to nurture talent that will contribute to advancing health in the UAE and beyond for the next 50 years.”

