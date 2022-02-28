PHOTO
- The company will focus on luxury property in Dubai for sales, rental, and investment opportunities
Dubai, UAE: Laguna Properties, a luxury real estate advisory company with a focus on Dubai’s super prime residential market, today announces the launch of its Dubai operations. Laguna Properties is founded by Hamed Ghavidel, a seasoned UAE real estate expert with a proven track record of over 20 years across luxury real estate development and project management. Laguna further extends Ghavidel’s presence in the market, offering a supplementary real estate element to his existing network.
Laguna Properties was created for those seeking an exceptional level of living, working with best-inclass developers to offer accredited advice and seamless transactions for landmark projects, The team of experienced experts hand-picks the best of the market to bring discerning clients an up to date and exclusive portfolio of the most exciting and sought-after opportunities, helping achieve property goals for sales, rental and investment purposes. The team is also affiliated in many of the world’s leading real estate hubs to open investment horizons far beyond the UAE.
Laguna Properties reflects the inflection point that has taken place in Dubai’s super prime residential market over the past two years, with record-breaking transactions becoming commonplace as the market continues to attract international buyers looking to Dubai as an increasingly credible investment proposition. It also speaks to the impressive moves made by the UAE’s leaders for economic diversification and openness, an example of which was allowing 100% foreign ownership of real estate firms from 1st June 2021.
Ghavidel comments, “Prime Dubai residential, notably the most spacious and elevated properties, continue to attract demand after an impressive 2021. It is safe to say that residential market in the Emirates has bounced back, with the volume of interest attracting an ever-sophisticated profile of buyer. We want Laguna Properties to cater to this new mood of discernment, raising the bar in terms of personalized, trusted and bespoke advice. We are motivated to work beyond the traditional boundaries of a typical real estate company, recognizing and supporting buyers’ expectations around Dubai’s ultra-luxury lifestyle.”
Laguna Properties is based in the iconic Jumeirah Emirates Towers. Each team members embodies as luxury way of life that is communicated via exceptional client service, supplementing real estate advisory and transactional activity with a concierge-style approach to architecture, interior design and more. Thus, the company will ensure that even the most demanding of clients fulfils their ultimate real estate dream.
-Ends-
Laguna Properties
41st Floor, Jumeirah Emirates Towers
Dubai, UAE
https://lagunaproperties.ae
admin@lagunaproperties.ae @lagunapropertiesdxb
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.