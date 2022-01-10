Dubai, UAE : The increase in demand for genetics and infectious disease tests in the region has prompted South Korea’s GC Labs, a leading clinical diagnostics company, to plan further expansion in the Middle East. Currently offering their services in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the company is in talks with regional partners to expand their services to more countries in the Middle East. More than 800 employees at GC Labs offer over 5,000 tests and test combinations, ranging from routine tests to highly esoteric molecular and genetic assays.

To create further awareness of their services, GC Labs will participate in the 2022 edition of Medlab Middle East at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from January 24-27. At the event, GC Labs will highlight its “smart lab” concept that provides an automated test system to improve speed and efficiency of tests, allowing the company to report results in just a day or two.

Eun-Hee Lee, President at GC Labs, says: “The Middle East is an important market for us, and participating in Medlab will help us to share our best practices in clinical diagnostics with the regional health community. Over the past two decades, the world has achieved important success in the fight against pandemics like Covid 19 and in mobilizing global response against HIV-Aids, TB, Malaria and other infectious diseases. Medical laboratories play a key role in this fight by providing high quality diagnostic testing and by working in partnership with the health authorities. To highlight the importance of private and public partnership in the fight against infectious diseases and pandemics, we are organizing a seminar during Medlab to bring together international experts to share their own experiences and expertise, focus on lessons learned, and discuss how to best manage public and private partnerships to successfully fight against pandemics and infectious diseases in the future.”

GC Labs will host its seminar on ‘Public-Private Partnership in Global Health: bringing the best of both worlds to improve testing’ on 25th January at the Bubble Lounge in Medlab. The seminar has an impressive line-up of speakers with globally renowned specialists including Lelio Marmora, former CEO in Unitaid; Pr. Michel Kazatchkine, former executive director the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria; Dr. Eskild Petersen, MD, Editor-in-chief of IJID Regions, an official journal of the International Society for Infectious Diseases (ISID); Dr. Amina Al-Jardani, Director of Central Public Health Laboratories (CPHL), Directorate General for Disease Surveillance and Control, Ministry of Health, Oman; and Eun-hee Lee, President at GC Labs. The seminar will be an interactive session with an opportunity for attendees to ask questions.

From January 24-27, GC Labs will be present at booth Z4.E42 in Medlab where they will offer a ‘smart experience’ for visitors to learn more about the diagnostic services the company offers.

-Ends-

Please check https://www.arabhealthonline.com/en/visit/social-event/GC-Labs.html for further information about speakers at GC Labs seminar.

For all media enquiries, please contact

Lisa George,

Iris PR, Dubai.

Email: lisa@irispr.net

www.irispr.net Tel: 0097144341207

About GC Labs

GC Labs is the South Korea’s leading clinical laboratory, a specialist in infectious diseases, and serves as part of Global Diagnostics Network. GC Labs has enabled patients to receive accurate diagnoses and the right treatment with unrivaled quality of routine and specialized clinical tests. Around 800 employees at GC Labs offer more than 5,000 tests and test combinations, ranging from routine tests to highly esoteric molecular and genetic assays. With more than 35 years of accumulated know-how, GC Labs values the principles of providing the best treatment for patients even in unpredictable medical environments through passionate and ceaseless efforts. Not only domestically, but GC Labs has managed to expand overseas by entering a Lab Service Agreement with different countries such as Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Myanmar, Indonesia, India and UAE. GC Labs has excellent standard of medical manpower and infrastructure. For further information, please visit www.gclabs.co.kr/eng

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022