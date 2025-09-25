Muscat, Oman: Under the patronage of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion, the World Liquid Gas Association (WLGA), the global association for the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) industry, headquartered in Paris, will host the WLGA Middle East LPG Summit & Expo 2025 on 10th - 11th November 2025 at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC), Muscat. The event’s Strategic Partner is the Oman Energy Association (OPAL), with Platinum Sponsors National Gas Company (NGC) and Bharat Tank from India.

Expected to welcome over 2,000 participants, the Summit will bring together government representatives, business leaders, and technical experts from across the LPG value chain. Alongside the conference, the largest LPG-focused Expo in the Middle East will take place, featuring exhibitors from more than 30 countries showcasing the latest technologies, innovations, and solutions shaping the future of LPG. The exhibition will be open free of charge to all visitors.

Summit Highlights

Strategic Discussions: Global experts will meet to explore the industry’s most pressing challenges and opportunities, including the energy transition, innovation, and sustainable growth for the LPG sector in the Middle East.

Workshops: Specialised workshops led by WLGA experts will provide in-depth insights into key developments and trends, offering participants practical knowledge and strategies.

WINLPG Oman Chapter Launch: A major milestone will be the launch of the Women in LPG Global Network (WINLPG) Oman Chapter, joining a global network of 4,000 members and 15 national chapters. Established in 2015, WINLPG promotes diversity and inclusion in the LPG industry by inspiring, connecting, and empowering women in the industry.

Exclusive Networking Dinner: An evening event at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre will give delegates a unique opportunity to build meaningful relationships, exchange ideas, and foster new partnerships in an intimate setting.

About WLGA

The World Liquid Gas Association is the authoritative voice of the global Liquid Gas industry, representing over 300 companies across more than 125 countries. Established in 1987 and granted Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council in 1989, WLGA works across the full value chain to promote the use of Liquid Gas as a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable energy source, fostering partnerships and driving innovation worldwide.

‘We are proud to welcome the industry to the WLGA Middle East LPG Summit & Expo 2025 and look forward to uniting global stakeholders at this important regional event,’ James Rockall, Managing Director & CEO, WLGA.

Press Conference

A press conference announcing further details of the Summit and Expo will be held on 9th October 2025 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Muscat, with the participation of all major stakeholders.

About LPG Expo

LPG Expo, based in Singapore, is a globally recognised platform for the downstream LPG industry, endorsed by WLGA, and regional associations worldwide. Over the past decade, it has delivered more than 50 high-level conferences and exhibitions across 20 countries including Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Nigeria, and Cameroon, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, and stakeholders to advance clean, reliable, and sustainable energy, with a strong focus on LPG for cooking and heating.