Baku, Azerbaijan: In line with its commitment to advancing the green economy and supporting the climate action globally, the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of the Republic of Palau at the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29).

The MoU was signed by HE Surangel Whipps Jr, President of the Republic of Palau and HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO). It aims to foster low-carbon solutions and safeguard natural resources, with a special focus on ocean conservation, which holds vital significance for Palau as a leading Small Island Developing State (SIDS). Through this partnership, WGEO and Palau aim to create a blueprint for sustainable growth that considers both national and regional goals, ultimately making an impactful contribution to global sustainability efforts.

Reflecting on this milestone, HE Surangel S. Whipps, Jr., President of the Republic of Palau noted, “This partnership with WGEO strengthens Palau’s journey toward sustainability, focusing on critical areas such as ocean conservation and green economy strategies that benefit not only our nation but also the global community.”

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer Chairman of the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Our collaboration with the Republic of Palau is a testament to our shared commitment to a sustainable global economy. Together, we can elevate the voices of vulnerable nations and realize a vision for a greener, more resilient world.”

The MoU between WGEO and the Government of Palau signifies an ambitious, hopeful agenda that combines regional strengths with global aspirations, setting a strong example for a resilient, low-carbon future. This partnership is poised to inspire a wave of collaboration and commitment from nations worldwide, furthering the movement toward impactful climate action and enduring sustainability.

One essential element of this partnership is the collaboration on green economy projects specifically tailored to address the unique challenges faced by small island nations.

By aligning these projects with Palau’s and other small islands’ needs in their efforts to transition to clean energy, WGEO and Palau seek to pioneer initiatives that inspire other nations to follow suit.

According to the MoU, WGEO will help Palau with access to expertise and best practices from across regions, enabling Palau to scale its green economy projects and promote sustainability.

WGEO will actively promote the Global Alliance on Green Economy (GAGE), assisting Palau to develop its national green economy strategy and hopefully inspiring similar partnerships across the globe in support of small island nations. This initiative represents a significant push towards embedding green economy practices at the national level, ensuring that sustainable economic models become a foundation for growth and resilience.

The partnership will further extend to high-level advocacy efforts, as WGEO and Palau actively participate in international climate discussions, making joint statements, and hosting global forums to champion low-emission development, green economy goals, and climate resilience. This united front is intended to set an example for other nations, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in addressing shared environmental challenges.