Dubai, UAE: Under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) will convene the 27th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) from 30 September to 2 October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The exhibition attracts the latest innovations and technologies that support increasing the share of clean and renewable energy in the global energy mix, reducing its costs and raising its operational efficiency.

“We are pleased to host thousands of companies, experts, decision-makers and investors from around the world to advance efforts to provide clean energy for all. This supports the comprehensive and sustainable development and supports climate action. The exhibition is in line with the UAE's Net Zero 2050 Strategy and the National Hydrogen Strategy 2050. It represents an ideal global opportunity to enhance co-operation between the UAE and countries around the world in the field of sustainability, especially since clean energy will constitute 36% of the UAE's energy mix by 2030,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, said: “Masdar is proud to be a WETEX principal sponsor and to work alongside DEWA to accelerate energy systems transformation in the UAE and beyond. We recognise that strategic platforms such as WETEX are catalysts for progress, and are looking forward to showcasing our latest projects and innovations, deepening existing partnerships and seeking new opportunities to scale up clean energy globally, as we target 100GW of clean energy capacity by 2030.”

Jasim Husain Thabet, Group CEO and Managing Director of TAQA, said: “As the world faces accelerating demand for power and water, macroeconomic challenges and the realities of climate change, utilities have a clear responsibility to provide affordable, reliable solutions. WETEX brings together global expertise to address these shared challenges and facilitate practical progress in the sector and beyond. For TAQA, the exhibition is an opportunity to demonstrate how we are delivering on our 2030 strategy by investing in low-carbon power, expanding desalination capacity and modernising infrastructure to improve efficiency and performance. Over the course of the three days, we will engage in discussions with our partners and peers and explore the latest innovations that will advance our industry further.”

Hussain Sultan Lootah, Acting Group CEO of ENOC, said: “The ENOC Group is proud to continue its long-standing partnership with WETEX, now in its 27th edition. This vital platform supports the UAE’s efforts in advancing sustainability, innovation and the future of energy, fostering crucial dialogue and collaboration, and showcasing emerging solutions and technologies. As a leading integrated global energy player, our participation at WETEX 2025 reaffirms our commitment to both the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the UAE Net Zero Strategy 2050. We remain committed to our long-term vision of meeting the growing local and global demands for reliable, secure and sustainable energy.”

Khalid Bin Hadi, Managing Director for the UAE sub-region at Siemens Energy, said: “We’re proud to once again support WETEX as a principal sponsor. Our long-standing partnership with DEWA and ongoing presence at this important platform reflect our strong commitment to advancing the energy transition in the UAE and beyond. By bringing forward cutting-edge technologies, we aim to help drive a more efficient and sustainable energy future.”

Mohammad Abunayyan, founder and Chairman of ACWA Power, said: “At this year’s WETEX exhibition, we reaffirm our commitment to accelerating the global energy transition. As a Saudi company at the forefront of water desalination, renewable energy and green hydrogen worldwide, we are showcasing the innovative solutions we deliver through advanced technologies deployed across our projects to meet the rising global demand for desalinated water and sustainable power. ACWA Power continues to strengthen its leadership in high-growth markets by leveraging operational excellence and technical expertise to reliably and affordably provide power and desalinated water to communities around the world. Our long-standing partnership with DEWA is a prime example of successful public-private collaboration, supporting Dubai’s ambitious net-zero agenda and its vision of becoming a regional hub for the green economy. This aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to drive sustainable social and economic development in the UAE – an aspiration that is well aligned with our own commitment to the communities and countries where we invest and operate.”

Ahmad Shafik, Senior Vice President at Hitachi Energy in the UAE, said: “We are proud to announce Hitachi Energy's participation as a platinum sponsor at WETEX, underscoring our unwavering dedication to sustainability and empowerment. Our presence at this prestigious event highlights our commitment to advancing cutting-edge technologies, including advanced AI solutions, that support key initiatives such as the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050. At Hitachi Energy, we are focused on expanding and protecting energy systems, driving digital transformation and fostering a carbon-neutral future. Our approach is centred around innovation and collaboration, enabling us to deliver sustainable, flexible and secure energy solutions. During WETEX, we will connect with industry leaders and stakeholders to explore innovative solutions that will shape a more sustainable and resilient energy landscape. Our long-standing collaboration with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has been instrumental in driving digital transformation and fostering a carbon-neutral future. Together, we are committed to advancing the energy system to be more sustainable, flexible and secure for today's generations and those to come. We look forward to engaging with our partners and stakeholders at WETEX to continue our journey towards a sustainable energy future.”

Youngki Kim, CEO of HD Hyundai Electric, said: “We are proud to be part of WETEX 2025 – hosted by DEWA – the region’s largest platform for sustainable energy, water and green technology innovation. At HD Hyundai Electric, we’re showcasing our eco-friendly, high-efficiency power solutions and digital smart systems aligned with the global shift toward clean energy, smart grids and sustainable cities. We remain committed to advancing energy technologies for a cleaner, smarter future.”

Liu Yan, Board Chairman of SUNTEN, said: “We at SUNTEN are so proud for having witnessed with WETEX the miracles of Dubai over the past 20 years and are very honoured for being a platinum sponsor of WETEX 2025 this year. With the launch of digital energy business and smart factory last year, we are intensifying all actions for achieving our global strategic plan by leading in technological innovation and quality in the industry. As a long-term partner of DEWA, we are willing to work together with DEWA to make greater efforts and contributions to global green energy and sustainable development.”

T. Madhava Das, Whole-time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Utilities) at Larsen & Toubro, said: “Larsen & Toubro’s ethos align well with theme of WETEX platform, which includes clean energy, water, technology and sustainability. We are happy to have been playing our part in building a sustainable future for the emirate in a safe and healthy manner, infusing the latest technology and advancements. Our participation in this ideal platform is a means of expressing our keenness to partner in enhancing the efficiency and reliability of the emirate’s utility networks. We are eager to share our achievements and best practices – especially in the areas of renewables, power transmission and distribution, digital energy solutions and water – with the distinguished delegates.”

Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity, said: “Our long-standing partnership with WETEX reflects Etihad Water and Electricity’s deep-rooted commitment to advancing the UAE’s sustainability and innovation agenda. As a strategic sponsor, we are proud to support this vital platform that brings together global expertise and showcases the future of energy and water. With a legacy of service across the Northern Emirates, we remain focused on delivering next-generation utility solutions that enable economic growth, environmental stewardship and national progress.”

Jassim Al Hamad, Senior Director for the IMEA Region at SEL, said: “We at SEL are honoured to once again participate in WETEX as a gold sponsor, reinforcing our long-standing partnership with DEWA. This year, we are excited to showcase our latest innovations in power system protection, automation and cyber security – with a strong focus on solutions that support the transition to renewable energy. WETEX provides a valuable platform to engage with industry leaders and customers as we work together toward a more resilient and sustainable energy future.”

Fulvio Italiano, Executive General Manager of Khansaheb Sustainability, said: “Guided by innovation and commitment to a net-zero future, Khansaheb Sustainability integrates smart technology, renewable energy and strategic thinking to deliver advanced, tech-agnostic solutions that are carbon-negative, reduce pollution and support a thriving green economy in the UAE. By participating in WETEX 2025, we aim to collaborate with industry leaders to drive environmental responsibility, accelerate sustainable transformation and build a greener, more resilient future for all.”

Najibullo Jabbori, Chief Representative of the Russian Export Centre (REC) in the UAE, said: “Russian companies are bringing their best innovations in energy, ecology and water management to Dubai. The ‘Made in Russia’ exposition reflects our contribution to the global transition towards a sustainable future and opens new opportunities for international co-operation. We are confident that our solutions in sustainable development and green technologies will find strong demand here.”

Eyad Qudsi, Area Director for the Middle East and Africa at the Ontario Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, said: “As Area Director for the Middle East and Africa at the Ontario Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade in Canada, I am proud to lead the Ontario water and clean tech mission to WETEX 2025 in Dubai. Ontario province is recognised globally for its leadership in clean technologies, and our presence at WETEX reflects our commitment to advancing sustainable solutions and fostering international collaboration. The Ontario pavilion will feature 10 cutting-edge companies that exemplify our province’s innovation and expertise in addressing water and environmental challenges. DEWA provides an exceptional platform for global dialogue, innovation and partnership in support of a greener future.”

Jacek Boguslawski, board member within the Marshal’s Office of Wielkopolska region in Poland, said low and zero-emission technologies play a key role in combating climate change and pursuing sustainable development.

“The implementation of alternative energy sources not only brings environmental benefits but also provides an opportunity for innovation, the creation of new jobs and the strengthening of energy security. Wielkopolska is committed to the development of a low and zero-emission economy, including one based on hydrogen, by creating ecosystems for SMEs and scientists, as well as participating in energy transition programmes such as the Just Transition Fund for Eastern Wielkopolska. Our goal is to build a regional brand based on modern technologies by creating networks and participating in international industry events, increasing business opportunities in a dynamically developing market,” said Boguslawski.

The French pavilion at WETEX 2025 includes pioneering companies driving innovation across the energy, water and environmental sectors. Stolect will unveil its technology for large-scale stationary electricity storage while Sunstream International will present its globally acclaimed plug-and-play solar energy platforms that require no civil works. Trouvay & Cauvin continues to support vital infrastructure with materials and services for potable water, wastewater and desalination projects while Vaisala France enhances renewable energy performance through advanced wind and solar sensors. Yellowscan SAS will introduce cutting-edge LiDAR sensors for drones, enabling high-precision mapping of shallow waters and dense vegetation. Completing the line-up is Leroux ET Lotz Technologies with its waste-to-energy boilers ranging from 10 to 150 megawatts thermal (MWth) that advance the circular economy.

Belgium’s international pavilion brings together leading companies showcasing cutting-edge innovations across hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal and wind energy services. The pavilion also features advanced heat recovery steam generators and boilers that support industrial decarbonisation. In addition, Belgian companies will present pioneering solutions in green hydrogen, including hydrogen refuelling stations and electrolyser technologies.

Sigma Energy

Sigma Energy will present at its stand at WETEX a live and real-time demonstration of its innovations, patented technologies, and advanced devices to produce electricity from water waves. The visitors can watch Sigma Energy device that generates waves that will power another device in real conditions and in real time to convert wave energy into electrical energy.

“We are all witnesses to the growing impact of climate change and its devastating consequences for our planet. One of the greatest untapped resources in the fight against these challenges lies in the power of ocean waves. Harnessing this potential, our device offers a way to generate clean electricity without carbon emissions, directly contributing to the global effort to reduce climate risks. To the best of our knowledge, Sigma Energy’s technology is the only wave energy device that has no harmful effect on marine flora and fauna. Moreover, the global potential of wave energy, if harnessed through our system, is so vast that it could exceed humanity’s total demand for electricity many times over,” said Mile Dragic, PhD, Owner and Chief Engineer of Sigma Energy.

Ecolibri

Ecolibri will present its innovative vertical axial turbines, designed to allow homeowners, including those in remote areas, to generate their own electricity using wind energy. These turbines can operate in parallel with the grid or as part of hybrid off-grid systems that combine different energy sources such as wind, solar and others to offer flexible and resilient energy solutions. The company will also display its photovoltaic systems for home or industrial use. Ecolibri’s solar systems are locally designed, manufactured installed, with energy generated and used at the same site. This significantly reduces transport costs and environmental impact, making the systems a sustainable green solution. The company will also showcase a wide range of electric vehicle charging systems that cater to the needs of different markets.

Derun Energy (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd

Derun Energy will highlight its energy storage solutions, including a 6AH-300 AH lithium-ion phosphate battery, and a 14.33-16. 1KWH vertical home energy storage system.

DEWA

DEWA’s pavilion will shine the spotlight on the company’s most prominent projects supporting the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the emirate’s energy production capacity from clean sources by 2050. These projects include the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world’s largest single-site solar park based on the independent power producer (IPP) model. Its current capacity is 3,860 megawatts (MW), with a planned capacity of 8,000MW by 2030 (the original plan was 5,000 megawatts). DEWA will also highlight its Green Hydrogen project, the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region to produce hydrogen using solar energy.

About WETEX

DEWA organises the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) annually. The event is the largest of its kind in the region and one of the world's key exhibitions in water, energy, sustainability, green technologies, renewable energy, green buildings, electric vehicles and other essential industries.

WETEX offers companies, investors and visitors a unique opportunity to explore innovative solutions and technologies designed to accelerate climate action. Participants can also discover investment opportunities in local and regional markets and connect with thousands of exhibitors, officials and decision-makers.

