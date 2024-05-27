Abu Dhabi: The UAE has been ranked first in the region and 18th globally in the World Economic Forum’s Travel & Tourism Development Index (TTDI) 2024, climbing seven places from its 25th global ranking in 2019.

H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Emirates Tourism Council, emphasized that the UAE tourism, thanks to the forward-looking vision and directives of the country’s wise leadership, continues to excel at the regional and international levels, achieving outstanding results that reflect the country's leading position in the global tourism and travel landscape. These accomplishments contribute significantly to achieving the targets of the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, which aims to further the country’s position as the best tourist destination in the world by the next decade.

H.E. said: “We expect our national tourism sector to continue its growth in 2024 in light of the pioneering tourism projects and initiatives that are being implemented by the country. This will be further supported by the UAE’s sophisticated infrastructure built in accordance with global best practices and outstanding tourism products and services that provide a unique experience for visitors and tourists from around the world.” H.E. added that the national efforts to formulate resilient tourism policies and enhance the sector's contribution to the national GDP are continuing in line with ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.

H.E. Hanan Ahli, Managing Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC), commended the success of the UAE in strengthening its position on the global tourism map as one of the most attractive and safe travel destinations. This is the result of the implementation of an effective and comprehensive strategy by the UAE under the directives of its wise leadership to enhance economic diversification, she said.

She added: “The latest results of the Index underscore the UAE’s success in maintaining competitiveness in the national tourism sector, given its status as a key pillar of the future economy. The country tops the global tourism landscape in indicators such as the provision and comprehensiveness of travel and tourism data, as well as travel and tourism policy and infrastructure.”

The WEF report evaluates various factors and policies that contribute to creating a sustainable and resilient environment for the travel and tourism sector, which in turn enhances the country's sustainable development. It classifies the economies of 119 countries according to five sub-indexes, from which 17 pillars are divided, and 102 individual indicators, including: an enabling environment, travel and tourism policy and infrastructure, infrastructure and services, travel and tourism resources, and the sustainability of the travel and tourism sector. The index serves as a strategic measurement tool for companies, governments, international organizations, and others to advance the travel and tourism sector.

In the report, the UAE ranks first globally in the travel and tourism data provision indicator and air transport infrastructure, second globally in infrastructure and services, and third globally in the travel and tourism data comprehensiveness, air transport services efficiency, and travel and tourism policy and infrastructure.

In addition, the country ranks first globally in six indicators and is among the top five in 15 other indicators and the top 10 in 27 indicators. The UAE also achieved progress in a total of 32 indicators of the report.

The UAE tourism sector grew by 26 per cent in 2023 compared to that of 2022 and surpassed 2019 levels by 14 per cent. Its contribution to the country's GDP amounted to AED 220 billion, equivalent to 11.7 per cent. Its contribution to the national economy is expected to rise in 2024 to AED 236 billion, accounting for 12 per cent of the GDP, according to a report by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC.)

