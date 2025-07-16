Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Economy and Tourism signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) to strengthen cooperation in developing the UAE’s intellectual property ecosystem in line with global best practices, and to exchange expertise in national policy and legislative development. The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the UAE delegation’s participation in the 66th meeting of WIPO member states in Geneva.

H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, stated that the agreement with WIPO marks a significant step forward in enhancing the institutional framework of the UAE’s IP ecosystem. He emphasized that it reflects the leadership’s vision of establishing a comprehensive legislative and service environment that protects the rights of innovators and creators, and fosters a competitive, knowledge-based, and innovation-driven economy. H.E. added that collaboration with WIPO will accelerate the adoption of global tools and policies in digital transformation, capacity-building, and knowledge policy integration, further cementing the UAE’s position as a global hub for the new economy and creative industries.

H.E. said: "Intellectual property is a key enabler of our country’s knowledge-based economic model, fostering innovation and supporting entrepreneurship in scientific, technological, and cultural fields. Therefore, the Ministry of Economy and Tourism continues to enhance the UAE’s IP ecosystem in line with international best practices. To this end, we are forging partnerships with our global partners and relevant global organisations and keeping pace with global technical and legislative developments in this regard, aligned with the objectives of 'We the UAE 2031' to solidify the UAE’s position as a global hub for the new economy."

The agreement was signed by H.E. Bin Touq and Daren Tang, Director General of WIPO. Under the terms of the agreement, both parties will collaborate on supporting digital transformation, developing joint projects, and building institutional and human capacities. They will also strengthen policy integration across innovation, education, industry, and intellectual property through leveraging WIPO’s expertise. A joint working group will be formed to follow up the implementation, assess progress, update the action plan, and share technical reports and information, thereby reinforcing the competitiveness of the UAE’s innovation and creativity sectors at regional and global levels.

This collaboration reaffirms the UAE’s position as a key partner in shaping the global intellectual property landscape and highlights its leading role in supporting initiatives that foster a resilient, innovation-driven, and technology-based economy, while safeguarding the intellectual property rights of creators and inventors across vital sectors.