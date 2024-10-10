United Arab Emirates: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree appointing Her Excellency Aisha Ahmed Yousuf as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Community Development.

Her Excellency Aisha Ahmed Yousuf has extensive governmental work experience that spans many sectors including the management of the National Youth Agenda in the UAE, and the strategic and institutional excellence. H.E. was director of the National Youth Agenda in the Ministry of Culture and Youth, and served as Head of the Institutional Excellence Department at the General Authority of Sports. She also has been working as an advisor to the Minister of Community Development since 2023.

H.E. Aisha Ahmed Yousuf holds a bachelor’s degree in computer systems engineering from the United Arab Emirates University as well as professional certificates in public policy development, government services, institutional performance and excellence.