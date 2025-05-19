Abu Dhabi, UAE – The United Arab Emirates participated in the second G20 Trade and Investment Working Group Meeting (TIWG) in South Africa’s Western Cape, held recently. The UAE delegation, headed by His Excellency Juma Al Kait, Assistant Undersecretary for International Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Economy, reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to open, rules-based trade, and highlighted its role to as means of delivering economic prosperity, sustainable development and green growth, during the three-day forum.

The Trade and Investment Working Group, held under South Africa’s presidency of the G20, brought together more than 100 delegates from G20 member countries, invitee nations and international organizations to discuss the issues central to global trade and investment. The frameworks developed over the course of the forum will inform the G20 Leaders' Summit that takes place in Johannesburg between November 22-23, 2025.

During the forum, HE Al Kait underscored the importance of inclusive trade agendas to deliver economic resilience and job creation. He stated that the UAE’s foreign trade and investment policies are driving growth, diversification and development in emerging markets, and supporting regional integration in Africa. He cited the US$800 million that Abu Dhabi Ports has announced for the development of ports and other logistics in Africa and DP World’s network of dry ports that is facilitating supply-chain access for landlocked countries. His Excellency Al Kait also highlighted the UAE’s work in enhancing SME’s participation in global trade, particularly through the nation’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement program.

HE Juma Al Kait said: “The second meeting of the G20 Trade and Investment Working Group under South Africa’s presidency was an important opportunity to find areas of general agreement on trade issues and begin to resolve areas of discord. We are in a challenging moment for the global economy as a whole and for the multilateral trading system in particular, so it is important for the world’s principal economies to come together and chart a better course for both. Our discussions this week have underlined trade’s pivotal role in growth, diversification and innovation, and its ability to empower a greener, more equitable future. To fully realize this, we must work hand-in-hand to enhance the rules that govern global trade and agree on the frameworks to enforce them – and this week has enabled us to take several steps towards that objective.”

The third Trade and Investment Working Group meeting is scheduled to take place between July 29-31 in Muldersdrift in the Gauteng Province of South Africa, north-west of Johannesburg.

