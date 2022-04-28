UAE, Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is inviting visitors and residents to the ‘Garden City’ of Al Ain over the Eid Al-Fitr holidays to discover for themselves everything this unique destination has to offer.

Just a 90-minute drive from Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Al Ain is home to an abundance of family-friendly, cultural and adventurous activities and also boasts fascinating evidence of the region’s ancient history and is home to the UAE’s first UNESCO World Heritage Sites. With lush green gardens, ancient oases, historical forts, archaeological parks and thrilling adventure parks, Al Ain has a whole host of attractions to explore this Eid.

Al Ain Oasis

Located in the centre of Al Ain, Al Ain Oasis covers 1,200 hectares and provides a unique insight into the history of the region's inhabitants, who began taming the desert thousands of years ago. Visitors to the oasis can see for themselves the traditional falaj, the ancient irrigation system that today nourishes the city’s local grasslands and date palms and fruit trees. Al Ain Oasis is a perfect place for those wanting to immerse themselves in nature with strolls or bike rides along sprawling pathways shaded by the canopy of fruit trees. For those looking for an educational trip, stop by the Eco-Centre, where interactive exhibits show visitors how the falaj system works and how the treasured local eco-system is being preserved.

Al Ain Zoo

Al Ain Zoo offers amazing family fun with up-close giraffe feeding, camel riding and a petting zoo. The region’s largest and most-acclaimed zoo is home to more than 4,000 indigenous and exotic animal species, including Arabian oryx, rhinos, hippos, tigers and lions. With plenty of green spaces for picnics, plus playgrounds, cafés and restaurants, the zoo is the perfect setting for a family day out over the holidays. Situated against the backdrop of the magnificent Jebel Hafit mountain, Al Ain Zoo is also home to Al Ain Safari.

Jebel Hafit Desert Park

A trip to Jebel Hafit Desert Park requires a sense of adventure for exploring the great outdoors. The park, which occupies a nine-kilometre stretch at the base of Jebel Hafit mountain, Abu Dhabi’s tallest peak, offers all types of camping options to sleep under the stars. Explore the incredible landscapes by foot, bike, horse or camel and discover fascinating archaeological and historical remains that tell enchanting stories of this unique area’s ancient habitation. The archaeological wonders include remains from the Neolithic period from 8,000 years ago and the 5,000-year-old Jebel Hafit Tombs. In 2011, UNESCO recognised the Jebel Hafit Desert Park area as being a vital component of the World Heritage Sites of Al Ain.

Qasr Al Muwaiji

This incredible historical fort has played a significant role in the history of the United Arab Emirates for the past 100 years. Qasr Al Muwaiji was home to generations of the ruling Al Nahyan family and was the birthplace of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, in 1948. Built in the early 20th century, the fort later became the home and the administrative base for the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, when he became the Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain in 1946. Qasr Al Muwaiji’s picturesque structure is a fine example of early 20th-century mud-brick architecture and a great place to explore the history of the city.

Al Jahili Fort

One of the largest forts in the UAE and a focal point of culture and heritage, the structure was built in the 1890s as home to members of the ruling Al Nahyan family and impeccably restored by DCT Abu Dhabi between 2007 and 2008. Now a cultural centre and tourist attraction, it houses a permanent exhibition devoted to Sir Wilfred Thesiger, the intrepid explorer, travel writer and photographer who crossed the world’s largest sand mass, the Empty Quarter (Rub' al Khali), twice in the 1940s.

