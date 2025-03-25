Riyadh hosts leaders in occupational safety and health from governments, academia and the business sector to shape the future of this vital field

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – His Excellency Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) and Chairman of the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health (NCOSH), today announced the launch of the seventh edition of the Global Occupational Safety & Health Conference (GOSH7). This was done in the presence of prominent OSH leaders from government entities, the private sector and academic institutions, inside the Kingdom and around the world.

The Global Occupational Safety and Health Conference will be held over three days at the Four Seasons Hotel Conference Center in Riyadh from May 4 to 6, 2025. It will serve as a scientific platform to present key topics related to the future of occupational safety and health (OSH), along with the challenges and opportunities facing global labor markets.

GOSH7 aims to promote a global culture of occupational safety and health by enabling constructive conversations about the latest trends and innovations, exploring best practices and exchanging vital knowledge. The conference will also focus on the development of policies and preventive measures to support OSH excellence, and the role of technology in improving work environments and enhancing OSH awareness.

In a statement marking the occasion, his Excellency Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, Minister of HRSD and Chairman of NCOSH, said of the event: “The Kingdom is proud to convene the seventh edition of GOSH7 in Riyadh, as we explore key issues facing work environments and develop progressive frameworks.

“The conference has become an important annual event for OSH leaders, and we look forward to the seventh edition being the most international one yet. GOSH7 is an important milestone in elevating global discussions about occupational safety and health, and continuing the critical job of improving compliance with OSH standards here, regionally and around the world.”

His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Nasser Abuthnain, Vice Minister of Human Resources and Social Development for Labor at the Ministry of HRSD, and Vice-Chairman of NCOSH, added: “Strong and resilient labor markets are the backbone of economies around the world, and as work environments evolve, it is critical that we collaborate closely to adapt to the challenges, grasp the opportunities, and enhance workplace health and safety.

“I look forward to welcoming our partners from around the world to Riyadh for the upcoming GOSH7 conference to discuss the key issues facing global labor markets, foster economic prosperity and seek to build safe, sustainable and future-ready work environments.”

An exciting new element at GOSH7 is a hackathon, which will bring together specialists from around the world to develop innovative solutions to enhance occupational safety and health practices. In addition, the hackathon is designed to identify and define practical ideas and solutions that contribute to raising global health and safety standards.

The final element driving GOSH7 is the creation of a framework for occupational safety and health for the world that is in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and that defines the Future of Occupational Safety & Health.