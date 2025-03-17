In collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: As part of its ongoing efforts to spread awareness and safeguard the rights of domestic workers, the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) organized its first awareness workshop at a domestic worker recruitment center in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE). The workshop forms part of a series of initiatives aimed at introducing NHRI’s mandate and working alongside relevant authorities to ensure a fair and just work environment for all.

The workshop was led by His Excellency Dr. Saeed Al Ghfeli, Secretary-General of the NHRI, who provided an overview of NHRI’s role in promoting and protecting human rights in the UAE and highlighted the institution’s establishment under Federal Law No. (12) of 2021, outlining its core competencies and strategic objectives.

His Excellency Dr. Al Ghfeli also shed light on NHRI’s various initiatives designed to advance human rights across multiple sectors. He emphasized the vital role that both governmental and private sector entities play in supporting these efforts, particularly in upholding workers’ rights and fostering a work environment that aligns with both national legislation and international standards.

The workshop underscored the importance of continuous awareness and training programs focused on domestic workers’ rights, highlighting how such educational initiatives benefit both workers and employers. These programs play a key role in promoting a work environment rooted in fairness, justice, and human dignity.

In his remarks, H.E. Dr. Al Ghfeli stressed the significance of sustained cooperation and coordination between NHRI and all concerned stakeholders to promote the rights of domestic workers. He noted that workshops like these are crucial in raising awareness and nurturing a national culture of human rights that supports and protects the rights of all individuals in society.

About the National Human Rights Institution:

The National Human Rights Institution was established under Federal Law No. (12) of 2021 as an independent entity with financial and administrative autonomy in carrying out its functions, activities, and mandates. The NHRI aims to promote and protect human rights and freedoms in accordance with the provisions of the UAE Constitution, applicable laws and legislations, as well as relevant international conventions, treaties, and agreements.