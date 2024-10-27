JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA: His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), announced today that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has pledged an additional USD 30 million in support of the Sahel and Lake Chad region. This brings the total allocation to USD 51 million since the beginning of 2024.

This pledge underscores the Kingdom's ongoing efforts to assist affected and disaster-stricken communities, reflecting its steadfast dedication to supporting international initiatives across various regions of the world.

