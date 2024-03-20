Project objectives:

Aligning with best practices and enhancing the safety and efficiency for Sheikh Zayed Tunnel users

Reducing maintenance costs and increasing the period of non-stop lighting operation

The ability to control the level of lighting and colors

Lighting adapts according to road conditions and time

Reducing electricity consumption by about 17%.

Increase operational efficiency up to 90%

Maintaining the quality of the night environment and reducing negative environmental impacts

Abu Dhabi - Following the operational plans of the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi, to renew smart transport systems assets, enhance its efficiency, and reinforce the sustainability and safety of traffic flow, the ITC has announced completing the project to replace 5,071 interior lighting (LED) in the Sheikh Zayed Tunnel. The project aims for lighting level of the tunnel to be consistent with the latest standards and technologies for tunnel lighting, taking into consideration the nature of tunnel traffic.

The new tunnel lighting is characterized by its efficiency, which reduces maintenance costs and increases continuous operational periods. Additionally, it has the ability to control light intensity and colors, allowing for adaptive lighting based on road conditions and time of day. Furthermore, it contributes to optimizing electricity consumption with a reduction of approximately 17% and increases operational efficiency to 90%, thereby preserving the quality of the nighttime environment and minimizing negative impacts on the environment.

The project also aims to align with the best practices in the field to enhance security and efficiency for users of the Sheikh Zayed Tunnel, since it serves as a major artery in the transportation and infrastructure network in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, stretching over 6.3 kilometers. The new lighting forms a safe environment for drivers through the tunnel, which is consistent with the environmental and sustainability requirements, and improves road safety by reducing traffic accidents.