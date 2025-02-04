Sultan Al Neyadi: We look forward to the important role of the "Council" in enhancing youth participation in shaping pioneering policies and initiatives.

United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi: The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council announced the second formation of the "Nafis Youth Council 2025-2027," which includes a group of young Emirati men and women working in various vital sectors within the private sector.

The establishment of the council, which comprises 15 Emirati citizens from various vital sectors within the country's private sector and is overseen by the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, aligns with the standards set by the Federal Youth Authority.

In this context, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, stated: "The 'Nafis Youth Council' embodies the visionary leadership's aim to empower youth and activate their pivotal role in leading the journey of development and sustainable growth. It serves as a vital bridge that enhances communication among Emirati youth working in the private sector. The council provides young people with the opportunity to present innovative ideas that support the objectives of the 'Nafis' program, aiming to engage national talents in the private sector to achieve accomplishments across various fields."

H.E. Al Neyadi added: "Youth are the true wealth of the country and the foundation for building its bright future. We look forward to the significant role of the new formation of the 'Nafis Youth Council,' which includes a select group of inspiring national talents, in enhancing youth participation in shaping pioneering policies and initiatives. We aim to empower them to present practical insights that contribute to developing the work environment, driving private sector growth, addressing challenges, and capitalizing on the opportunities available to youth in the UAE. We rely on the council members and their creativity to propose unique initiatives that support the nation's competitiveness in sustainable economic development. We emphasize the importance of listening to the voices of youth and activating their role as partners in success, and we remain committed to continuously supporting them to be an integral part of the nation's journey of growth and prosperity."

For his part, His Excellency Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, expressed his gratitude to the members of the first formation of the Nafis Youth Council, saying: "We are proud of the tangible achievements made by the first formation over the past two years. We call upon the members of the newly formed Nafis Youth Council to continue presenting innovative and unique initiatives that support the objectives of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, enhancing the competitiveness of Emirati talents in the private sector and supporting the nation's directions, as well as fulfilling the aspirations of youth to work in the private sector."

He added that the Nafis Youth Council contributes to translating our wise leadership's vision aimed at empowering youth and enhancing their role as a fundamental element in achieving sustainable development and as a key driver of the national economy.

Members of the Second Formation

The second formation of the Nafis Youth Council includes a distinguished group of citizens representing vital sectors in the country. They are: Majid Khamis bin Zouba, Chairman of the Council; Mohammed Al Majidi; Mohammed Ali Mohammed Al Zeyoudi; Marashi Al Shaima Al Akkam; as well as Mohammed Khalid Al Ansari; Hamad Abdullah Al Shehhi; Ibrahim Talal Ibrahim Al Balushi; Mubarak Matar Al Mansouri; along with Maitha Saif Al Qaidi; Ahmed Mohammed Al Fardan; Maryam Abdulrahman Al Marzouqi; Rashid Rabea Mohammed Al Mazrouei; Ahmed Mohammed Al Janahi; Fatima Mansour Al Karbi; and Amina Khalil Ibrahim.

Their professional specializations vary across engineering, business development, financial auditing, marketing, artificial intelligence, human resources, and public relations within sectors such as industry, banking, consulting, transportation, energy, education, and retail.

Objectives and Tasks of the Council

The Nafis Youth Council aims to create a dialogue platform for regular communication between the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council and the youth, encouraging young people to join the private sector, and providing opinions and recommendations on plans and policies related to Emiratisation. Additionally, it seeks to inspire students interested in exploring career fields that align with future demands, innovate initiatives that enhance youth skills to meet the future work requirements in the private sector, and harness youthful energies while attracting talented and creative individuals to contribute to various initiatives.

The council contributes to supporting government enablers by having its members participate in the Private Sector Youth Forum, workshops to enhance the attractiveness of the private sector, and various media initiatives. It also plays a role in raising awareness and changing perceptions through youth discussion sessions, awareness workshops for school and university students, and participation in job fairs. The council represents young Emiratis working in the private sector by participating in community councils, conferences, and various events, in collaboration with the Federal Youth Authority.

Council members are responsible for collaborating with different entities and councils to coordinate initiatives related to Emiratisation in the private sector, providing effective ideas and suggestions to the council, engaging youth and the community in youth initiatives, and representing the Nafis program in the media.