Ajman: The Department of Finance in Ajman was honoured with two Excellence Awards at the closing ceremony of the fifth edition of "Our Happy Summer", an annual summer programme organised by the Ajman Government under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council. This initiative aims to enhance community cohesion, invest in youth potential, develop skills, and uncover talents.

The awards were presented during the closing event of "Our Happy Summer" 2024, which was graced by the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi and attended by Marwan Al Ali, Director General of the Department of Finance. The department was honoured with the first-place award in the Best Cultural Programme category for its "Future Wallet" initiative, and Ms. Mahra Al Blooshi, Institutional Relations Coordinator, was recognised as the Best Programme Coordinator.

Through its community programme "Future Wallet," the department provided a simplified and innovative educational, enhancing the financial planning skills of 30 young participants. The programme offered a comprehensive framework for building balanced investment portfolios, developing saving strategies, and supported theoretical knowledge with interactive activities and practical applications, ensuring maximum benefit for the participants.

Marwan Al Ali praised the dedicated efforts of the department's team during their participation in "Our Happy Summer", which are consistently marked by excellence and reflects their ongoing passion for developing impactful community programmes. He highlighted the department's steadfast commitment to launching training programmes that prepare the nation's youth for the future and enable them to navigate its changes with wisdom and flexibility.

Al Ali also commended the team spirit within the department, which contributed to the success the department takes pride in. He encouraged the team to continue striving to serve the community and enhance the skills of future generations to meet the aspirations of the emirate and its visionary leadership. He reaffirmed the department's commitment to advancing sustainable development and improving the quality of life in Ajman.