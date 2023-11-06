UAE: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) won the Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award - Class of the best Language Policy and Planning Initiative, for its comprehensive and multifaceted project to support Arabic digital content. Over the years, TDRA has diligently developed and implemented this initiative, in alignment with the Arabic Language Charter launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai in 2012, and in line with TDRA's enabling role in digital government and knowledge society and economy. Moreover, the project addresses the pressing need to elevate the prominence of the Arabic language across diverse domains of contemporary life.

The award was presented at a ceremony held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council, as part of the activities of the 9th International Conference on the Arabic Language, which was held at the Movenpick Grand Al Bustan Hotel / Dubai 6 – 8 November 2023. The conference featured a formal awards ceremony, bringing together prominent personalities, officials, professionals, and individuals passionate about the Arabic language.

Commenting on this achievement, H.E. Mohammad Al Kitbi, TDRA Deputy Director General for Support Services Sector, said: “Our interest in the Arabic language comes in line with the directives of our wise leadership represented in the Arabic Language Charter. As the entity responsible for digital enablement, we have harnessed cutting-edge knowledge and international best practices in digital content creation and processing, and thoughtfully applied these modern methodologies to the Arabic language, which stands at the core of our cultural heritage and identity. This is also consistent with our social responsibility. As we endeavor to consolidate the UAE’s global leadership in the digital field, we remain mindful of the significant cultural aspects, notably the one concerning digital content.

Within this framework, we embarked on an ambitious strategy with both local and international reach. In collaboration with the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, we proudly assumed sponsorship of their digital government and digital transformation surveys, with TDRA representing the UAE in this capacity. We were steadfast in our commitment to offering these surveys in the Arabic language on the UN's platforms, recognizing Arabic as one of the six globally recognized official languages. Our primary aim was to cater to Arabic speakers not only within the UAE but also across the Arab world and worldwide.”

During the event, "TDRA Project to Support Arabic Digital Content" initiative was presented. The presentation delved into the background and the contextual foundation of the initiative's launch, outlining TDRA's meticulously designed roadmap for implementation, and elaborating on the project's objectives. These objectives encompass enhancing the prominence of the Arabic language on the Internet, elevating the quality of Arabic content online, with a particular emphasis on government-related content, ensuring alignment of Arabic content with search engine algorithms, and facilitating access for Arabic speakers to make the most of online Arabic content.

The presentation also covered the various initiatives and activities encapsulated within the project and highlighted some of its most noteworthy achievements. Notably, one of the project's crowning accomplishments was attaining 100% globally in the Content standard of the UN E-Government report.

TDRA is the first digital government to receive this award at the regional level. It is also worth noting that Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award is an award, initiated by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, carries global significance in its mission to enhance and promote the Arabic language. Notably, this prestigious award opens its doors to all Arabic-speaking entities, institutions, and individuals worldwide, welcoming nominations in its various categories.

