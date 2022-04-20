Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer) has conducted awareness campaigns in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi during the holy month of Ramadan. The campaigns are part of the Center’s ongoing commitment to raise public awareness on the methods for reducing food waste and how to properly dispose of food and sort it at the source, as well as highlight the importance of keeping the environment clean during the holy month.

The campaigns include lectures organised in cooperation with the Family Development Foundation (FDF) on rationalising consumption and reducing food waste, raising public awareness about the importance of buying just what we need, how to properly store food, reducing food waste, and giving away surplus food to the needy.

The Center also organised an educational awareness campaign on the proper and healthiest way to deal with waste, reducing its volume, and recycling it, which was held across three days at Al Jimi Mall in Al Ain. The campaign included various interactive activities for the public which focus on reducing food waste and maintaining general hygiene, as well as displaying awareness content on pests, and the methods for combatting them. In addition, the campaign included interactive contests which aimed to enhance public awareness on different topics, showcasing the tools and equipment used by the Center to maintain public hygiene and combat pests in Abu Dhabi.

The activities also included awareness campaigns at Ramadan tents in Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, which focused on reducing waste and sorting it at the source. Tadweer also informed attendees on the right methods for contacting Tadweer to benefit from the Center’s services.

Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center continues to organise awareness campaigns throughout the year according to calculated plans and in line with its commitment to fulfil its social responsibility and to meet the highest criteria for health and safety for the Abu Dhabi community. This comes in line with the Center’s continued efforts to promote public participation in protecting the environment, preserve the general aesthetics of the Emirate, and adopt the best methods to reduce waste and dispose of it properly.

