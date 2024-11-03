H.E. Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, stressed that the UAE flag is a symbol of a great nation’s journey, built by our founding fathers with unwavering resolve, lifting the UAE today to be among the world’s leading nations across various fields.

"Our wise leadership carries this legacy with determination, moving steadily to fulfil the aspirations of our people driven by optimism under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The loyalty and capabilities of our citizens continue to pave the way for a promising future."

In a statement on UAE Flag Day, Al Hussaini said that the national occasion is more than a celebration; it's a profound expression of the Emirati people's bond with their flag, which symbolises national unity and pride.

He added, “Flag Day is a time to renew our pledge to the nation and bolster the values of unity and solidarity between the leadership and the people under our flag. It’s an opportunity to foster patriotism and a spirit of generosity and belonging in the hearts of our children, the future generation, who will continue this journey of renaissance with hope and an ambitious vision for civilization.”

