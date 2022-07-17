HE Khalid Jasim Al Midfa: A key experiential travel destination, Sharjah offers safe and unrivalled experiences with its distinctive blend of art, history, culture, and outdoor activities.

Sharjah: The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) has announced the return of its annual Sharjah Summer Campaign. Running from July 14 to September 30, 2022, SCTDA’s seasonal campaign features an integrated package of exclusive hotel offers and discounts on an array of activities throughout the emirate’s popular tourist and hospitality destinations.

The competitive offers and exclusive family and hotel packages include discounts on entry tickets to a host of destinations and attractions popular with all age groups. Sharjah Summer Campaign 2022 aligns with SCTDA’s commitment to launch leading initiatives that enrich and enhance the tourist experience and strengthen Sharjah’s appeal as a compelling global destination, any time of the year.

Visitors and residents can create lasting memories with exclusive family packages as they explore Sharjah’s breathtaking natural landscapes. Visitors can also engage in unique recreational experiences including sports and family activities, savour gastronomical delights, and take immersive cultural tours through historical, heritage, and eco-tourism destinations and cultural landmarks, in addition to enjoying a range of shopping options. The annual campaign aims to drive tourism and bolster Sharjah’s position as a safe tourist and family destination on the global stage.

HE Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, said: “We are delighted to welcome visitors from the UAE and the region this summer with specially curated packages and exceptional offerings to inspire and nurture the interests of adventure enthusiasts, nature lovers, thrill seekers, holidaymakers, and families. Visitors can partake in truly local experiences across the wide spectrum of the emirate’s ecosystem and enjoy its rich history, geography, nature, culture, heritage, archaeology, and arts, as well as a range of adventure experiences including mountain and aqua entertainment activities.”

The SCTDA Chairman added: “In collaboration with our government and private sector partners and in line with the vision of the wise leadership, SCTDA aims to reinforce Sharjah’s position as a key experiential travel destination that offers unrivalled experiences with its distinctive blend of history, culture, heritage, art, and outdoor activities.”

“Every year, with the opening of new leisure and hospitality projects, discerning visitors to the emirate benefit from an increased choice of authentic experiences. Tourism is a key pillar of the UAE economy and we are committed to improving the quality and excellence of the services sector to support and strengthen Sharjah status as a sustainable tourism destination,” he added.

SCTDA is collaborating with 16 hospitality entities for the Sharjah Summer Campaign 2022 to provide special packages and offers to visitors and tourists from the UAE and beyond. Participating entities include Oceanic Khorfakkan Resort & Spa; DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences; Centro Sharjah; Marbella Resort, Sharjah; Coral Beach Resort Sharjah; Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa; Mysk Kingfisher Retreat; The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah; Mysk Al Faya Retreat; Novotel Sharjah Expo Centre; Occidental Sharjah Grand; Pullman Sharjah; Mysk Al Badayer Retreat; Four Points by Sheraton Sharjah; Luxe Grand Hotel Apartments; and Golden Tulip Hotel Apartments.

Perfectly blending elements of the old with the new, Sharjah is a land of great natural and cultural wealth. A leading leisure and holiday destination for local and inbound travellers, the emirate is famed for its eco-conscious and restoration projects, world-class hotel brands, historical and archaeological sites, diverse outdoor landscapes, art and heritage experiences, and boasts an array of family-oriented attractions and events.

For more information about Sharjah Summer Campaign, please follow us on Instagram @visit_shj or visit our website http://shjsummer.ae.

-Ends-