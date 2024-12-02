UAE – Sharjah: The Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) is commemorating the International Day of Persons with Disabilities with a renewed commitment to its mission of creating inclusive cultural spaces.

For over a decade, SMA has embedded accessibility into its core values, ensuring that individuals with disabilities can meaningfully engage with its museums. Its efforts span accessible infrastructure, inclusive programs, and strategic collaborations with community organizations.

All SMA museums feature facilities designed to meet the needs of individuals with disabilities, including designated parking spaces with ramps, conveniently located near museum entrances, automatic entrance doors, and lowered reception desks to better accommodate wheelchair users and facilitate interaction with museum staff.

Inside, museums offer spacious elevators, separate accessible restrooms, and clearly marked emergency exits with ramps. Additionally free entry is extended to individuals with disabilities, and wheelchairs are available to those who request them.

SMA’s commitment to accessibility has garnered international recognition, with the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization and the Sharjah Maritime Museum listed by the International Federation for People with Disabilities as disability-friendly museums in 2020. This designation was renewed in 2021 and expanded to include the Sharjah Aquarium and Sharjah Archaeology Museum.

SMA’s programs are equally innovative. The "Autism-Friendly Museums" initiative, the first of its kind in the Gulf region, introduces sensory-engaging activities that allow children with autism to explore cultural heritage at their own pace in a supportive, adapted environment.

The “Tactile Tours” initiative at the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization and the Sharjah Archaeology Museum, allows visually impaired visitors to engage with museum exhibits through replicas and Braille labels, making their museum experience both meaningful, and memorable.

Educational workshops and activities part of " Your Summer is Fun" program, held annually during the summer holidays, in collaboration with specialized centers and family institutions at museums such as the Sharjah Maritime Museum and the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization, bring sensory and creative activities and games tailored to suit different abilities.

Additionally, the "Lamma" event at the Sharjah Archaeology Museum, where children can participate in sensory mosaic workshops, is held each year.

SMA organized guided tours in sign language led by guides with hearing impairments, celebrated Down Syndrome Awareness Month, with an agricultural workshop led by students with disabilities for SMA employees, fostering awareness and enhancing direct interaction.

A standout event is the annual Sharjah Aquarium Carnival, which combines entertainment and art. It includes diverse activities, theatrical performances and art exhibitions.

Beyond educational programming, SMA integrates individuals with disabilities as active participants within the museum environment. Its “Outstanding Guide in Sign Language” program offers training for individuals with hearing impairments, equipping them with the skills needed to serve as museum guides while its “Let’s Live Together” campaign invites the hearing-impaired community to join mainstream museum activities, fostering interaction and breaking down barriers between people with disabilities and the wider community.

Additionally, and through partnerships with organizations like the Masarat Center for Development & Empowerment and Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, SMA supports vocational training for people with disabilities, providing them with the skills needed to excel in museum-related roles.

Trainees, who may have cognitive, psychiatric, or physical disabilities, learn to deliver educational programs and handle museum responsibilities, preparing them for future employment opportunities.

Recognizing the impact of empowering these individuals, SMA also works tirelessly to raise public awareness of their unique talents and perspectives through community engagement and outreach.

As the Authority celebrates the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, its vision for accessible, inclusive cultural spaces reflects its enduring commitment to empowering individuals and fostering community engagement.