Participation highlights significant progress in developing tourism infrastructure and offerings to accommodate growing numbers of visitors

Sharjah: The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) has successfully concluded its participation in the 43rd World Travel Market (WTM) in London. The three-day event, which attracted thousands of professionals from the global travel and tourism industry, helped SCTDA to reinforce Sharjah's position as a rapidly growing destination for international tourists.

WTM 2024 provided SCTDA with a prime platform to highlight its diverse and rich tourism offerings to a diverse audience of industry professionals, particularly those from Europe, which represents a significant and growing tourism market for Sharjah.

His Excellency Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, highlighted the strategic importance of the EU market to Sharjah’s tourism ambitions. "With almost 350,000 European tourists visiting Sharjah this year, which accounts for 7% increase from last year this shows that the Europe continues to be a vital market for us. We anticipate even stronger growth by the end of 2024, driven by our active engagement in platforms such as WTM."

At a well-attended press conference held at WTM on November 7, SCTDA unveiled significant advancements in the emirate’s tourism infrastructure alongside new hospitality projects that promise to enhance Sharjah's appeal as a destination of choice for cultural, leisure, and adventure tourism. Key highlights included the Sharjah Safari, the largest safari park outside Africa, and the Moon Retreat, an innovative desert glamping experience, which offers a new concept and style of accommodation experiences amidst nature. "Sharjah Tourism" will also highlight the natural and topographical diversity that characterizes Sharjah's tourism product, ranging from cultural, leisure, environmental, and beach experiences to adventures, alongside hotel accommodation experiences. These projects underscore the emirate's commitment to expanding its offerings and products in the fields of eco and adventure tourism.

Salim Al Midfa, CEO of Corporate Communications at Sharjah Asset Management, discussed the importance of global events in showcasing strategic investment projects and expanding international relationships: “Sharjah Asset Management’s participation in the Sharjah Pavilion at the World Travel Market in London forms part of our efforts to showcase key investment projects that fall under the company’s umbrella. This initiative reflects our commitment to enhancing our presence at global events, which provides us with the opportunity to exchange knowledge and expertise with leaders in the travel, tourism, and investment sectors worldwide. Furthermore, it allows us to access new markets, explore investment opportunities that expand our network of strategic relationships, and strengthen Sharjah’s position and competitiveness as a leading investment and tourism destination, both regionally and internationally.”

His Excellency Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), stated: "At this year's World Travel Market, we emphasized the vital role of tourism in advancing sustainability and preserving cultural and historical heritage. Our showcase featured successful projects, such as Mleiha National Park, Nomad, and hospitality experiences within the Sharjah Collection, which reflect our commitment to responsible tourism and reinforce Sharjah’s global appeal as a destination that harmoniously blends natural beauty with rich cultural heritage. The increasing global preference for sustainable travel reinforces our strategic focus on sustainability as a core element of future projects, motivating us to innovate and create destinations that seamlessly integrate sustainability, competitiveness, and success."

His Excellency Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA), stated that the World Travel Market in London represents one of the most significant international platforms for exchanging ideas and insights among leaders and experts in the global travel and tourism industry. He highlighted that the SAA's participation in this prestigious event underscores its commitment to reinforcing Sharjah Airport's leadership in the aviation sector, expanding its network of strategic partnerships, and supporting the growth of the travel and tourism sectors regionally and globally. He further noted that Sharjah Airport's pavilion will showcase the airport's latest projects, competitive services offered to passengers, and the innovative technologies used in operations. The pavilion will also feature the airport's expansion project, which aims to increase its capacity to 25 million passengers annually by the end of 2028.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), stated that the exhibition was an outstanding opportunity to highlight the SIH's efforts in preserving and promoting cultural heritage both locally and internationally. He added: "Through this participation, we aim to showcase the SIH's most prominent projects and global initiatives to promote heritage tourism, as well as strengthen ties with international cultural and tourism institutions and strategic partners. This contributes to reinforcing the role of cultural heritage as a key element in supporting sustainable tourism development. The exhibition serves as an ideal platform to introduce visitors and experts to the SIH's major heritage projects, which reflect its deep commitment to preserving the cultural identity of the Emirati community."

His Excellency Eisa Hilal AlHazami, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, highlighted the event's role in fostering inter-institutional collaborations that enhance both sports and tourism sectors in Sharjah. He stated: 'Participating alongside the Sharjah Tourism and Commerce Development Authority at the World Travel Market 2024 is an honor and a direct reflection of the strategic directives set by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, patron of Sports and Athletes.This event is not merely a promotional opportunity; it is a key platform for fostering substantial inter-institutional collaborations that support our broader goals in sports and tourism. We recognize the importance of building upon our past achievements to continuously enhance the cultural and infrastructural landscape of Sharjah."

The event also served as a showcase for Sharjah's natural beauty and commitment to sustainable tourism. New projects like Al Heera Beach, which stretches over 3.5 km along the Arabian Gulf and offers comprehensive leisure facilities, and the Mleiha Archaeological Centre, an important natural history site, were highlighted as key tourist attractions.



The 43rd edition of WTM also provided opportunities for fruitful discussions and networking, allowing SCTDA to forge and reinforce partnerships within the travel and tourism industry. It also served as a platform to highlight SCTDA’s collaboration with the UAE Embassy, which supports Emirati youth studying in the UK. A select group of these students played an integral role at the Sharjah pavilion, engaging with visitors and providing insights into what makes Sharjah a remarkable destination.

SCTDA remains committed to leveraging international platforms such as WTM to promote Sharjah’s unique blend of tradition and modernity to a worldwide audience of visitors.

The Sharjah delegation at this year's World Travel Market was comprised of the following government and private sector entities:

Government:

Environment & Protected Areas Authority (EPAA)

Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH)

Sharjah Asset Management (SAM)

Sharjah Airport

Sharjah Investment & Development Authority (Shurooq)

Expo Centre Sharjah

Sharjah Sports Council

Sharjah Classic Cars Club

Sharjah International Marine Sports Club

Private: