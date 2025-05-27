Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Sectoral Business Groups operating under its umbrella and expanding their scope to cover new economic activities within the emirate.

The initiative is part of the Sharjah Chamber’s strategy to stimulate private sector growth, enhance its contribution to sustainable development, and elevate the competitive performance of businesses operating in their respective industries, both within Sharjah and beyond.

This announcement was made during a meeting held by the Sharjah Chamber with heads of Sectoral Business Groups. These groups represent key economic sectors, including manufacturing, real estate, serviced apartments, and used car trade, retail centers, hospitality, food trade and industry, and legal services.

Chaired by H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, the meeting was attended by Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI; Dr. Fatema Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of International Relations at SCCI; and Amjad Awad al Karim, Head of the Sectoral Business Groups Department.

The meeting highlighted the key elements of the upcoming action plan to elevate the performance of SCCI’s Sectoral Business Groups. Discussions covered proposed initiatives for 2025, including forming new sectoral groups, hosting a brainstorming session for the groups in collaboration with the Chamber’s Business Councils Department, and supporting engagement in domestic and international events.

The plan also encompasses hosting awareness workshops on economic laws and regulations, along with maintaining periodic meetings to enhance engagement with key economic sectors. The objective is to assess sector-specific needs and relay them to decision-makers, paving the way for tailored initiatives and incentives that foster business growth and operational advancement.

In his remarks, H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais underscored the strategic role of sector-specific working groups as core partners to the Sharjah Chamber in advancing private sector development and supporting the emirate’s broader economic objectives.

He noted that the Sharjah Chamber’s initiative to establish new sectoral business groups reflects its vision to adapt to global economic shifts by broadening the representation of emerging industries. These efforts aim to strengthen Sharjah’s investment climate, expand local and international business partnerships, reinforce public-private sector collaboration, and unlock opportunities that enhance the emirate’s overall economic competitiveness.

During the meeting, heads of Sectoral Business Groups presented the key achievements and milestones achieved during the current year and introduced their forward-looking strategies.

Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Head of the Real Estate Sector Business Group, highlighted a series of initiatives designed to drive real estate investment and broaden development project portfolios in response to Sharjah’s urban and demographic growth. He also addressed preparations underway for the upcoming edition of the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition "ACRES 2026".

Meanwhile, Lalu Samuel, Head of the Industries Sector Business Group, pointed to the ongoing efforts to launch strategic programs that position local industries for stronger global competitiveness and sustainable growth.

For his part, Khaled Omar Mohammed Batarfi, Head of the Used Car Trade Sector Business Group, outlined initiatives aimed at enhancing infrastructure at Sharjah’s Souq Al Haraj and expediting digital upgrades in vehicle licensing processes.

Abdullah Al Blooshi, Head of the Shopping Centers Sector Business Group, pointed to the sector’s success in attracting new investments and increasing footfall, underscoring its commercial appeal and contribution to economic growth.

Fadi Musharafieh, Head of the Hotels Sector Business Group, outlined the group's upcoming work plan, which includes increasing hotel occupancy rates, promoting cultural, educational, and historical tourism, and encouraging sustainability across the hospitality sector.

Meanwhile, Rabih Abou Mourad, Deputy Chairman of the Hotel Apartments Sector Business Group, affirmed the group's commitment to increasing the number of serviced apartments and attracting a broader international clientele, with targeted summer promotions aimed at stimulating inbound and domestic tourism.

