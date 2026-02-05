Sharjah: The Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA) has unveiled its extensive programming line-up for Ramadan 2026, spanning its television and radio channels, as well as its digital platform, Maraya.

The robust slate features 18 Emirati, Gulf, and Arab drama series, in addition to over 100 programmes, including flagship productions and a diverse array of innovative social, religious, cultural, and entertainment shows.

This curated selection reflects SBA's commitment to catering to the diverse interests of the community, capturing the spiritual essence of the holy month, and promoting human and societal values rooted in the customs and traditions of Emirati society. The initiative also supports the Authority’s ongoing efforts to reinforce Sharjah’s position as a leading hub for creativity, content creation, and production.

The announcement was made during a press conference held by SBA at Aljada, Sharjah. The event was attended by H.E. Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, and H.E. Salem Ali Al Ghaithi, SBA Director, alongside senior executives from the Authority’s TV and radio channels.

The event gathered a host of prominent Arab and Gulf drama stars set to appear in the Ramadan season's series, including actors Habib Ghuloom, Samer Al-Masri, Ahmed Al-Awnan, and actress Amal Dabas. Also present were a group of content creators and SBA's presenters who will be accompanying audiences throughout the holy month.

H.E. Mohammed Hassan Khalaf: The New Programming Line-up Stands Out for Its Diversity and Inclusivity

H.E. Mohammed Hassan Khalaf stated that the Ramadan programme line-up embodies SBA's vision to deliver value-driven media content that both entertains the public and upholds the values of the Emirati and Arab family.

He stressed that Sharjah Broadcasting Authority has consistently maintained and continues to preserve the authentic social values within its television and radio programmes, while introducing new and innovative content that appeals to all segments of society. This, he noted, reinforces the role of media as a reflection of family life and a tool for raising public awareness.

Khalaf added that these efforts draw inspiration from the cultural and civilisational stature fostered by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council.

He further noted that the new Ramadan programming is distinguished by its diversity and comprehensiveness, featuring purposeful content that caters to the public's needs whilst respecting the cultural and spiritual significance of the holy month and the values of Emirati society.

He explained that this year’s programmes place special emphasis on the family-focused theme, in line with the UAE’s Year of Family 2026, achieved through targeted content that strengthens family bonds and reinforces core social values.

H.E. Salem Ali Al Ghaithi: Our Programmes Reflect Community Values and Heritage

For his part, H.E. Salem Ali Al Ghaithi said that SBA's Ramadan programming has been meticulously planned to meet the aspirations of the community, families, and children, with a focus on enhancing public awareness of the significance of the holy month and instilling values rooted in the UAE’s customs and traditions.

He added that the Authority was keen to ensure this year's Ramadan programming plan is particularly distinctive by curating programmes that reflect both community preferences and cultural heritage. Al Ghaithi expected that the line-up will prove both competitive and complementary to the awareness-raising and cultural role the Authority fulfils across Sharjah and the UAE.

Dr Mona Abdulaziz Al Radmi, Director of Programming at Sharjah TV, stated that the channel’s programming portfolio is characterised by diversity and premium content quality, supported by extensive production and significant editorial efforts aimed at delivering content that balances entertainment with knowledge-driven value.

She announced the launch of a documentary programme that sheds light on Al Qasimia University’s project to establish Quranic schools across Africa to teach, memorise, and study the Holy Quran, alongside a diversified lineup of programmes, including “Rihlati”, “Diwan Al Arab”, “Fi Rihab Surah, and “Al Reeh Al Mursalah”.

Al Sharqiya TV from Kalba, Al Wousta TV (Al Dhaid): Content Reflecting Local Identity

Ismail Eissa Al Hosni, Director of Kalba-based Al Sharqiya TV, remarked that the channel’s Ramadan programming strategy focuses this year on producing content that showcases the unique cultural and social identity of Sharjah’s Eastern Region, including its traditions, locations, and community values.

He explained that the programming portfolio features diversified series and shows designed to engage multiple audience segments, while incorporating educational and heritage-focused content that strengthens cultural awareness and promotes the rich historical legacy and authenticity of the Eastern Region.

Meanwhile, Saeed Rashid Al Ketbi, Director of Al Wousta TV (Al Dhaid), said the channel has focused on delivering media content that remains closely connected to the community and authentic in its message.

He explained that the 2026 Ramadan programming blends entertainment with educational value to ensure a Ramadan season enriched with heritage, drama, and values that resonate with audiences, while reinforcing purposeful content that reflects the cultural identity and authentic societal values of Sharjah’s Central Region.

Holy Quran Radio and Channel: Live Broadcasts of Taraweeh and Qiyam Prayers, in Collaboration with the Department of Islamic Affairs

Khalifa Hassan Khalaf, Director of the Holy Quran Radio and Channel, said that the Ramadan programming cycle features a rich lineup of religious and cultural programmes focused on promoting Islamic values and deepening religious awareness during the holy month.

He noted that the channel will deliver 25 programmes and Quranic segments, while the radio station will present 15 programmes, in addition to launching new content formats, including three productions developed by the Holy Quran Radio studios.

Khalaf further revealed that the Holy Quran Radio and Channel will organise four strategic events, in collaboration with the Department of Islamic Affairs. These are: “Qurra of the UAE”, “Qurra of Sharjah”, “Qurra of Sharjah Suburbs”, and “Iftar Journey” at Sharjah Mosque, streamed live and across social media channels.

The new programming line-up will also include multiple Quranic competitions delivered through digital media, enhancing engagement and outreach during Ramadan.

Sharjah 2 TV: Multilingual Programmes Under the Theme "Feel Ramadan”

Hussein Shaheen Abdullah, Director of Programming at Sharjah 2 TV Station, indicated that the Ramadan programming portfolio includes a curated selection of shows targeting non-Arabic speaking audiences under the theme “Feel Ramadan”.

He added that the shows’ content has been structured to address cultural diversity, with programmes available in English, Persian, Urdu, and Swahili.

Radio Channels: Dozens of Programmes, Segments, and Competitions on Sharjah Radio and Pulse 95

Saif Al Rais, Head of Programming Plan and Scheduling at Sharjah Radio, announced the production of 36 programmes and segments throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

He noted that the station's programming features a diverse line-up catering to all listener tastes, from cultural and social programmes to entertainment and interactive shows.

For his part, Saif Abdulrahman, Director of English Pulse 95 Radio, said that the Ramadan programming line-up was meticulously designed to deliver a comprehensive media experience that blends entertainment, educational content, and audience value.

He highlighted the production of around 200 radio segments focusing on Ramadan customs and traditions, as well as social and philanthropic initiatives.

Maraya: Exclusive Broadcast of Series “11 Bilmiya” and "Ayla Mayla"

Hind Al-Saidi, Director of Maraya, affirmed that the Maraya platform delivers an enhanced digital Ramadan experience, allowing audiences to access both the channels’ programming and platform-exclusive series in an innovative, family-friendly format.

She added that Maraya platform will offer exclusive streaming of the series “11 Bilmiya” and “Ayla Mayla”, alongside several programmes available solely on the platform, not broadcast on other SBA’s channels. The exclusive content lineup includes: “Mardhi wa Daham”, “Al Souq Al Hurra”, “Ya Ana Ya Hiyya”, “Saadat Al Majnoun”, “Al Nweilati”, and the animated series “Qass wa Lasq”.

Emirati and Gulf Drama Make a Strong Showing

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority’s TV channels will air a range of series and dramas highly anticipated by Emirati and Arab audiences.

Sharjah TV will broadcast “Shams Al Aseel”, “Khatawat Saghira”, and “Ghanawi Al Shawq”, while Al Sharqiya TV from Kalba will broadcast "Darb Al Dhahab” and the Syrian series “Al Yateem”. Al Wousta TV (Al Dhaid) will air the Bedouin series “Tha‘alib Al Sahra” and the Gulf drama “Sumoom Al Qayd”.

Heritage Contests, Religious and Cultural Programmes

The Ramadan programming cycle of SBA’s channels and radio stations also features a distinguished selection of heritage-themed competition shows.

These include "Al Nishan" on Sharjah TV, "Al Souq Al Qadeem" on Al Sharqiya TV from Kalba, and "Al Hisn" on Al Wousta TV (Al Dhaid), alongside the TV-radio programme "Najm Al Majalis" and a series of radio-based competitions broadcast on Sharjah Radio" and Pulse 95 Radio, designed to engage diverse audience segments.

In the religious and spiritual segment, the Authority’s channels will broadcast a selection of diverse religious programmes, alongside "Madfa Al Iftar" programme. These include: "Fatawa", "Ibad Al Rahman", "Fi Rihab Surah", "Talaawat Qur’aniya", "Sahabat Al Rasool", "Noor Al Quran", and "Fadl Al Ad‘iya". These programmes are designed to reinforce the spiritual ambiance and foster religious engagement during the holy month of Ramadan.

Sharjah 2 TV continues to play its media, educational, and cultural role with a diversified Ramadan programming portfolio. Featured shows include "Al Majlis Al Ramadani", "Masar Al Shabab Al Muslim", "Aswat Muathira", and "Ummahat Al Mu’minin", designed to engage viewers across age groups.

Sharjah Radio has prepared an extensive selection of programmes inspired by the spirit of Ramadan. The portfolio includes "Omsiyat", "Sharqatna Tajma‘na", and "Hikayat Madina", among others, delivering 36 programmes and segments aimed at enriching the listener experience.

Pulse 95 Radio also delivers a portfolio of niche programmes, including "Beneath the Sand", "Ramadan Fitness", "Messenger of Mercy", "Healthy Bites", and "Ramadan Nights".

Sharjah Sports Channel maintains coverage of key sports competitions and events throughout Ramadan, complemented by value-driven programming such as "Min Hayathum", which highlights both the athletic and social dimensions of prominent athletes and sports personalities.

Visual Overview of Ramadan Programming

At the conference, a presentation film was displayed, providing an overview of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority’s Ramadan programming line-up.

The film highlighted the drama productions, as well as television and radio programmes, set to air throughout the holy month.

