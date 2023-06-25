Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has called on shopping malls and retail outlets throughout the emirate to capitalize on the Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023. Scheduled to start on July 1st, the annual trade and tourism extravaganza has become a major event in Sharjah’s retail calendar.

The SCCI has also encouraged centers and shops to swiftly sign up for the event, highlighting it as an excellent opportunity for businesses to expand, increase revenues, and showcase their products to both local residents and visitors from around the globe.

This year’s promotions promise to be particularly remarkable, featuring an array of unique experiences, thrilling entertainment shows, and international culinary delights within a lively summer atmosphere that caters to the entire family.

Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, Director of the SCCI Corporate Communication Department, emphasized that the SCCI is committed to supporting the retail sector. "The Sharjah Summer Promotions will allow shopping malls and stores to showcase their most exceptional deals and products, creating enriched shopping experiences for all," stated Bouzanjal.

He went on to invite everyone to participate in the Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 and uncover the myriad of wonders, unique experiences, and hidden surprises that the participating malls have to offer, further cementing Sharjah’s reputation as a year-round destination of choice.

In preparation for the event, the organizing committee has kicked off an extensive advertising and marketing campaign under the theme "Welcome to Summer in Sharjah." This year's marketing strategy is centered on the rich and unparalleled shopping experiences that define the emirate. The campaign employs a range of innovative tools, including roadside advertising across main streets, shopping centers, and gas stations. It also makes use of radio, television, and social media platforms affiliated with the Chamber. In addition, collaborations with social media influencers and partnerships with relevant government entities have been established to ensure a comprehensive and captivating campaign that encompasses shopping, entertainment, and winning opportunities within the festive ambiance set to envelop Sharjah for 65 days.