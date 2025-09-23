Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has launched the 2025 edition of the Sharjah Excellence Award, introducing an advanced fourth-generation global assessment model based on best practices and international standards in institutional performance, innovation, and sustainability.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the award seeks to strengthen the competitiveness of private sector companies across the UAE and GCC, encouraging them to promote the adoption of quality standards and leadership and innovation values.

The launch of the new edition underscores the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to empowering private sector enterprises and advancing Sharjah’s vision for sustainable economic growth, innovation, and excellence.

Building on its strong track record, the award has engaged 600 companies and institutions from the UAE and the Gulf region in previous years, representing 30 sectors including industry, trade, education, healthcare, agriculture, and professional services. This diversity highlights the award’s comprehensive scope and its effectiveness as a catalyst for promoting high-performance standards, robust corporate governance, and institutional sustainability across diverse economic fields.

The Sharjah Chamber announced that registration for the new edition is open until 31 January 2026. It encouraged participation from Sharjah-based government institutions and entrepreneurs, as well as private sector companies and business communities across the UAE and the GCC.

The award encompasses eight categories: Sharjah Gulf Localisation Award; Sharjah Gulf Excellence Award; Sharjah Excellence Award; Sharjah Small & Medium Enterprises Award; Sharjah Entrepreneurs Award; Sharjah Social Responsibility Award; Sharjah Best Security Standards Award; and Sharjah Entrepreneurs with Disability Award.

As part of its upcoming programme, the Sharjah Excellence Award 2025 will host a series of awareness workshops for entrepreneurs and SME owners, complemented by orientation seminars that outline category criteria and participation procedures. Furthermore, field visits will be organised to introduce and promote the award across the business community.

In his remarks, H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Chairman of Sharjah Economic Excellence Award Board of Trustees, said the award constitutes a cornerstone of the Chamber’s strategy to foster a sustainable economy based on knowledge and innovation.

He highlighted the award’s role in supporting the business community and empowering private sector enterprises to adopt and apply the principles of quality, leadership, and institutional excellence.

Al Owais noted that the 2024 edition attracted over 132 participants from local and Gulf-based institutions, reflecting a 34% growth compared with the 2023 edition. This success motivates the Award Board to pursue further innovation and development in the 2025 edition, which introduces an updated assessment framework aligned with international benchmarks in innovation, governance, and excellence.

“This framework is designed to elevate organisational performance, strengthen competitiveness, and create an environment that drives productivity, creativity, and innovation, consistent with the directives of the Government of Sharjah to promote best practices in institutional excellence,” he added.

For her part, Nada Al Hajri, General Coordinator of the Sharjah Excellence Award, urged economic entities in Sharjah, the UAE, and across the GCC to participate in the award and benefit from its many developmental advantages.

She said the award is one of the region’s most significant initiatives, designed to embed a culture of quality and institutional excellence throughout the business sector, both within Sharjah and across wider regional markets.

Al Hajri noted that the award registration process is simple and accessible. Applicants are required to visit the official website, www.shjseen.ae, fill out the registration form, specify the relevant category, and provide a copy of a valid trade license along with a SCCI membership certificate for private sector entities.

Upon submission, the award office undertakes a review of the application and issues a response. If approved, the establishment receives the participation dossier for the selected category, which must be completed and submitted by the deadline.

The Sharjah Excellence Award is open to all private sector entities and institutions in the UAE across its various categories, except for two specific ones. These are the Sharjah Gulf Excellence Award, which is limited to private sector establishments in the GCC countries, and the Sharjah Entrepreneurs with Disability Award, where winners are nominated directly by the Award Board of Trustees.

