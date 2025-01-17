Celebrating excellence in the field of lighting design and technology, the Light Middle East Awards was held on 16 January at the Ritz Carlton DIFC

The awards ceremony took place on the final day of a record-breaking edition of Light + Intelligent Building Middle East

Dubai, UAE: The 11th edition of the Light Middle East Awards was held last night at a glittering ceremony at the Ritz Carlton DIFC when winners were announced across the Project of the Year, Product of the Year and Partner of the Year categories. The event gathered the region’s most influential lighting designers, manufacturers and suppliers to spotlight outstanding products and projects in the field, with a total of 18 winners awarded on the night from 183 entries.

Abdul Muhsin, Show Director for Light + Intelligent Building Middle East commented: “The Light Middle East Awards celebrate excellence in lighting design and technology. The diversity and creativity showcased in the winning projects reflect the transformative impact of light in enhancing urban spaces, creating sustainable environments and delivering meaningful experiences. Congratulations to all our winners and participants for setting new benchmarks for the industry region-wide.”

Two companies secured the ultimate award of the evening, the Project of the Year – International category. Light-to-Light secured a win for their work on the lighting concept Dawn and Dusk (Koit Ja Hamarik) in Estonia, while Loomit SRLS was awarded for their work on the Antwerpen Central Station and its surroundings.

Lighting projects around the region were celebrated at the ceremony, with 10 winners picking up the awards under the Project of the Year – MEA category. Light Touch PLD collected two awards on the evening for Hotel Lighting Project of the Year and the ultimate Light Middle East Project of the Year for their work on Six Senses Southern Dune: The Red Sea in Saudi Arabia.

Speirs Major Light Architecture was awarded Heritage Lighting Project of the Year for At-Turaif in Diriyah Saudi Arabia and LIGHTALLIANCE won Sustainability Lighting Project of the Year for the Misk Schools Campus in Saudi Arabia. Nulty secured the Retail Lighting Project of the Year award for Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi, while DPA Lighting Consultants were awarded Leisure Lighting Project of the Year for One&Only One Za’abeel.

STUDIO N and Light & Lives won the Restaurant Lighting Project of the Year category for OPSO Dubai and CARO Steakhouse Frenzy respectively, both being Dubai-based restaurants.

The Workplace Lighting Project of the Year was awarded to Studio Lumen for the Pinnacle Offices while Delta Theta Lighting Consultants took away the award for Residential Lighting Project of the Year for their work on Casa Amal, Dubai.

iGuzzini Middle East clinched two awards on the evening, winning Indoor Lighting Product of the Year for Filorail and Outdoor Lighting Product of the Year for Trick em.

Other lighting products celebrated on the evening include Loop, by Arkoslight SL, which won Decorative Lighting Product of the Year and Chameleon, by EWO SRL which was awarded Intelligent Lighting Solution of the Year.

The Peer Award is a public voting category which includes all shortlisted product entries. Votes were placed online and live at Light + Intelligent Building Middle East 2025, with the award going to Linea Light for the XENIA_AF_BLADE lighting solution.

The Partner of the Year award recognises manufacturers, suppliers and distributors in the MEA region that have demonstrated excellence in lighting, innovation and collaboration, leading to successful lighting projects, Following extensive consideration by the judging panel, LEDFlex Group was awarded in this coveted category.

The 18th edition of Light + Intelligent Building Middle East concluded yesterday at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This year’s edition was the largest to date, featuring over 440 exhibitors from 34 countries. The event featured over 150 industry-leading speakers across the Smart Building Summit THINKLIGHT and InSpotLight and was co-located with Intersec.

The 2025 edition of Light Middle East Awards is supported by Centersvet as the Gold Sponsor and NuLumenTek, Media Facade Limited, Linea Light and LARSA Lighting as Category Sponsors.

