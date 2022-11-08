Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) partnered with noqodi, a UAE-based fintech company, to extend an array of digital payment solutions to its clients.

This collaboration gives businesses operating in the economic zone access to many services and features such as e-wallet transactions, scheduling regular payouts, receiving money without technical integration, sending money directly to their preferred channels, using noqodi’s point-of-sale machines, and managing these activities on a personalised dashboard. It is the first and only digital solution in the UAE that enables businesses to obtain a virtual IBAN to top up their wallet.

The agreement was inked by Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ and Zahi Kallab, General Manager of noqodi during a signing ceremony held at RAKEZ Compass Coworking Centre.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr Jallad said, “We are happy to have noqodi join our pool of digital financial solution-providing partners, in line with our commitment to provide continuous support to our clients, by facilitating easy access to innovative digital solutions that simplify their daily business operations. Our goal is for our clients to enjoy a range of quick, convenient and seamless payment options that will help them process their payments efficiently.”

Commenting on the new relationship with RAKEZ, Mr Kallab said, "We are pleased to collaborate with RAKEZ to expand their service offerings by providing the licensed merchants with noqodi comprehensive payment services, including wallet payment, online gateway, QR Code (scan and pay), etc. as well as ‘Buy Now Pay Later’."

Kallab added, “noqodi has been partnering with key organisations that are looking to provide upscale payment solutions to their customers and support them with their transformation towards digital and cashless economy initiative in the UAE. RAKEZ is considered among the top authorities in the UAE to support existing and newly established businesses".

The noqodi application is a fully-digital solution available on Google Play and App Store.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 15,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

About noqodi:

noqodi is a fintech company fully owned by emaratech, a leading online technology solutions and consulting company in the Arab World, part of the Investment Corporation of Dubai.

noqodi is a powerful payment solution, providing its users safe digital wallet, to top-up or pay using their preferred payment method, be it e-cash from value store in their wallet, credit cards, direct bank transfer using net-banking through UAE central bank payment gateway system, online banking directly from their online banking, Biller network, kiosks, or even exchange houses. Users can send and receive money, pay their utility bills, or pay for government services.

noqodi is integrated with multiple banks as well as government and private merchants – offering a multitude of payment options and channels. We provide complete automation of collections, reconciliation, settlement, refunds, and other financial transactional services.

Users can access noqodi services through a web portal and an app available on iOS and Google Play, where they can manage their cash, review their transactions, check their collections, and manage their users (possibility to have profile-based users).

Merchants, businesses, and consumers can all utilize our extensive information management interfaces and features putting your payments at your fingertips.

With the highest industry-standard, PCI DSS-Certification, combined with the adequate financial licenses from the UAE Central bank (in progress), we’re a platform you can trust with the things that matter most.

www.noqodi.com