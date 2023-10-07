Abu Dhabi-UAE – The UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) concluded its participation in the 39th edition of ADIPEC, the world's largest event in the energy sector. The event took place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) from October 2-5, 2023.

The ministry aimed to showcase investment opportunities and the UAE’s industrial sector’s competitive incentives and enablers. It also sought to drive sustainable industrial development and highlight MoIAT’s efforts in exploring innovative technological solutions that support decarbonization and climate action.

The participation also provided an opportunity to raise awareness about the ministry’s initiatives and efforts ahead of the COP28 conference, promoting both local and international collaboration and dialogue.

The ministry’s participation in this key international event aligns with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology. The strategy aims to create an attractive business environment for both local and international investors in the industrial sector.

MoIAT showcased key initiatives and programs including ‘Make it in the Emirates’, the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program, the Technology Transformation Program (TTP), and the Industrial Technology Transformation Index (ITTI). The ministry also focused on quality infrastructure, in addition to incentives and enablers that support strategic partnerships between UAE companies and their regional and international counterparts, as well as investors from around the world.

Manufacturing & Industrialisation Strategic Conference

During ADIPEC 2023, which was held under the theme ‘Decarbonising. Faster. Together.’, the ministry extended an invitation to both local and international investors to explore potential industrial opportunities that support decarbonization. The call for action took place at the ministry’s Manufacturing & Industrialisation Strategic Conference, held under the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ slogan.

Several key competitive advantages were highlighted, for instance access to new markets, and support for industrial transformation to achieve sustainable growth. Investors were introduced to opportunities associated with the UAE's robust industrial base, which is supported by a diverse energy mix and initiatives to promote technological transformation.

Panel Discussions

During the conference, the ministry organized panel discussions with the participation of local and international officials, investors, and experts. Sessions included Make it in the Emirates: a local blueprint for empowering global economies and Leadership perspectives on industrial policy, synergy between public and private sector.

MoIAT also held a session on lighthouse factories, and their role in championing innovation in manufacturing as well as a panel on adopting a comprehensive approach to enhancing recycling industries.

The UAE-made ‘Rabdan’ vehicle

The ministry’s exhibition stand also witnessed the launch of the ‘Rabdan 1’ electric vehicle, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the electric car featuring the ‘Made in the Emirates’ mark. The vehicle is equipped with a high-capacity, long-range battery. The car was launched in line with national decarbonization targets.

Technological Incentives

To further support the UAE's leading regional and global position in the deployment of advanced technologies and Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions, the ministry announced specialized incentives for the ITTI. These include offering Golden Visas to companies that score highly in the ITTI to help support talent retention.

The incentives also included integrating the ITTI with Abu Dhabi’s Smart Manufacturing Incentive Programme (SMIP). The ministry collaborated with Maxbyte to provide 50 free assessments for companies under the ITTI, and Schneider Electric to offer an additional 25.

Green ICV

The ministry also introduced the Green ICV standard as part of the National ICV Program to enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of the UAE’s industrial sector. This standard provides companies with the opportunity to earn bonus points in the ICV formula, upon adhering to sustainability policies and criteria, including environmental best practices.

The bonus can reach up to 3%, depending on a company's sustainability practices, water management, recycling efficiency, and decarbonization efforts. This encourages the participation of all sectors in achieving the goals of the UAE's strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 and shift to the circular economy.

Advanced Industries

With the support of MoIAT, Honeywell announced its intention to localize advanced industries and technologies. The company plans to manufacture portable gas detection devices in Masdar starting 2024.

‘Made in the Emirates’ and the Environmental Mark

During the event, the ministry conducted several awareness workshops to introduce the ‘Made in the Emirates’ mark, as well as the Environmental Mark initiative, for manufacturers. MoIAT also showcased the ITTI and government procurement opportunities, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in promoting sustainable procurement.

Roundtables



The ministry hosted roundtables in collaboration with the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce (AHK) on opportunities in the energy sector. The session also aimed to explore industrial and investment prospects in both countries.

The roundtable, held in partnership with AHK, hosted some of MoIAT’s strategic partners, including Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), ADNOC, Emirates Development Bank (EDB), Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), KEZAD Group, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), Fujairah Free Zone, as well as Dubai Industrial City.

International Pavilion Visits

With the aim of enhancing international cooperation, the ministry organized several visits to the pavilions of participating countries to strengthen business relationships, explore investment opportunities, and discuss potential industrial and technological partnerships. These pavilions included USA, the UK, China, Italy, and India.

Regulatory Framework

MoIAT announced the second phase of its regulatory framework for the use of recycled plastics in food-grade packaging. This initiative aligns with international best practices and meets public health, environmental, and sustainability requirements.

During the first phase of the project, the ministry issued regulations regarding the trade of bottled drinking water in recycled plastic. This is part of MoIAT’s efforts to promote the circular economy, achieve sustainable economic development, and optimize resource allocation.

Training Programs for Emiratis

Additionally, the ministry launched four training programs under ‘The Industrialist Program’ program, which falls under the National ICV Program. The trainings cover different fields such as safety and security, food and beverage, oil and gas manufacturing, as well as iron and steel production.

Youth Workshop

The ministry also hosted a youth workshop on empowering local talent in the industrial sector, with the attendance of His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of MoIAT. The session aimed to inspire young Emiratis to join training programs and take advantage of available opportunities in the industrial sector.

Financial Solutions and Credit Facilities

The ministry announced its collaboration with Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI) to provide innovative incentives and enablers that enhance industrial sustainability, investment attractiveness, and competitiveness.

The partnership aims to introduce green insurance and securing investments for startups as well as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

ECI announced its commitment to incentives totalling AED1.4 billion for 2023. These initiatives encompass green insurance and secure investment opportunities specifically tailored to support SMEs.

UAE-India Memorandum of Understanding

The UAE and India signed an MoU to collaborate and promote investment in the advanced technology and industry sectors. The agreement aims to enhance cooperation in supply chains, clean and renewable energy solutions, healthcare, space technology, and Fourth Industrial Revolution standards. It also aims to accelerate the development of technological solutions that contribute to decarbonization and support a systematic, responsible energy transition.

Unified Efforts



MoIAT’s participation in ADIPEC 2023 is of special significance, especially with the upcoming COP28. As the largest energy exhibition and conference in the world, the event unifies the efforts of the energy sector towards a common goal and vision. It also strengthens the industrial sector's role through the adoption of advanced technology and innovative solutions to promote sustainability, climate action, decarbonization, and environmental protection.

This comes at a time when MoIAT has developed sustainability roadmaps for the top 50 factories in the UAE, contributing to climate neutrality. The formation of the Industrial Sustainability Alliance aims to promote the adoption and deployment of green technologies to accelerate sustainable industrial growth. This initiative, along with other policies and programs, represents a significant national effort in support of the UAE’s sustainability initiatives.

